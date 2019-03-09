World
  Portland / Blaarchitettura

Portland / Blaarchitettura

  • 02:00 - 9 March, 2019
Portland / Blaarchitettura
Save this picture!
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

© Beppe Giardino

  • Architects

    Blaarchitettura

  • Location

    Turin, Metropolitan City of Turin, Italy

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Lead Architects

    Alberto Lessan, Jacopo Bracco

  • Collaborators

    Mattia Venir, Massimiliano Kufahl, Marie Deruyter

  • Area

    85.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Beppe Giardino
Save this picture!
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is a unit on the fifth floor of a late ‘50s building, located on the front of the Valentino Park in Torino (Italy). The Southeast exposure makes the flat very bright and all the openings to the outside enjoy the beautiful panorama of the hills of Turin and the Po River.

Save this picture!
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

The Idea that generates the project is the desire to not to use internal doors.
Distributing all the spaces and the living/night area functions without the use of doors and partitions, has been the challenge of this intervention. The cube of in-situ concrete, is the one and only distribution element.

Save this picture!
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

This volume, which hosts the bedroom, disengages the kitchen, the living room, the dressing room and the dining room.
The paths of the inhabitants of the house are generated around that element.
Spaces are “revealed” during the exploration of the house.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The building structure helps to underline this distribution because pillars are set back from the façade on Corso Massimo d’Azeglio.
This anomalous structure creates a virtual corridor that runs along the apartment, from the wardrobe to the wide shower, that is separated from the rest of the flat by an opal glass which increases the natural lighting. The concrete “cave” is raised 10 cm from the floor.

Save this picture!
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

Through the use of mirrors on the floor, the artifact becomes light and floating. The floor is obtained with the use transparent epoxy resin casted directly on the screed.
The appearance of this type of resin denounces the “industrial” character attended by the designers and the client.

Save this picture!
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

The kitchen is anthracite and the table is oak wood made. This dining table penetrates the work furniture and embraces the pillar of the structure.
The bathroom, of elongated shape, is composed by a concrete shelf which is the support of the washbasins. The shower is in white epoxy resin, that reflects and adds natural light to the whole anthracite bathroom.

Save this picture!
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
