  7. Blue Bottle Coffee Kobe Café / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

Blue Bottle Coffee Kobe Café / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

  • 20:00 - 20 September, 2018
Blue Bottle Coffee Kobe Café / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects
Blue Bottle Coffee Kobe Café / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects, © Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

© Takumi Ota

  • Construction

    TANK, Atelier Loöwe INC.

  • Collaboration

    BOOTLEG (sign); HOSHIZAKI TOKYO CO.,LTD (kitchen); WHITELIGHT.Ltd (sound plan); Endo Lighting (lighting plan)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. Blue Bottle Coffee's first cafe in Kobe is situated in the former foreign settlement.

The settlement was built for foreigners in 1868 when Japan opened the port of Kobe to foreign countries. Many old western-style buildings still exist and there is a distinct exotic atmosphere in this area. Daimaru Department Store Kobe is located at the entrance to the foreign settlement. High fashion brand stores line up on the ground floor and upper floors are occupied by Kobe's top companies.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Plan - Section
Plan - Section
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

This building is not an old western-style building, but it is designed to look like one. Blue Bottle Coffee Kobe Cafe is located at a high-ceiling and ample store space on the ground floor, sandwiched between high fashion brand stores.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Our design aimed to maximize the sense of spaciousness by building a simple island-style structure where cafe functions are concentrated. We aimed to counterbalance the exotic atmosphere of the area with a simple yet distinctive element

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Japan
Cite: "Blue Bottle Coffee Kobe Café / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects" 20 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902166/blue-bottle-coffee-kobe-cafe-jo-nagasaka-plus-schemata-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

