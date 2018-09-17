World
i

  Henning Larsen Creates The Springs, an Urban Mountain Development for Shanghai

Henning Larsen Creates The Springs, an Urban Mountain Development for Shanghai

Henning Larsen Creates The Springs, an Urban Mountain Development for Shanghai
Henning Larsen Creates The Springs, an Urban Mountain Development for Shanghai, The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen
The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen

Henning Larsen have created a new proposal for The Springs, an urban oasis designed for Shanghai. Inspired by shan shui, a traditional form of Chinese landscape painting, the project is developed for Tishman-Speyer to evoke the mountain landscapes found throughout rural China. The project will mirror the mountain landscape with tall, terraced towers around a green public square. Made to create workspaces for creative industries, the three buildings will provide wide provide flexible workspace and common areas in the city center.

The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen + 6

The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen
The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen

The Springs features terraces and balconies along the stepped buildings that host lush gardens with native vegetation. Outdoor terraces on every floor extend the ground-level terrace landscape upwards, supporting an immersive green atmosphere within the city. The massing of the buildings creates a sheltered microclimate within the central plaza, a space designed in collaboration with landscape architects SLA, that helps reduce noise pollution and bring natural light into the development. Natural pedestrian flow is encouraged from all surrounding areas, inviting the community into an active shared space characterized by green gardens and public art.

The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen
The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen

“We wanted to create a protected environment in this city center that contributes to the potential for this development to become a new focus that generates and attracts public life in uptown Shanghai,” explains Claude Bøjer Godefroy, Design Director and Partner at Henning Larsen. “We understand sustainability in broad terms. It is important to offer people an environmental-friendly surrounding while at the same time developing a building that stages human interaction.”

The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen
The Springs. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen

The Springs began construction in July, and is expected to finish in 2020. The project aims to provide a sustainable and innovative workspace to the Yangpu district - one of the fastest growing neighborhoods and education hubs in Shanghai.

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Henning Larsen Creates The Springs, an Urban Mountain Development for Shanghai" 17 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

