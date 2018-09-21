World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. China
  5. Lacime Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Wenzhou Central Park Culture Club / Lacime Architects

Wenzhou Central Park Culture Club / Lacime Architects

  • 00:00 - 21 September, 2018
Wenzhou Central Park Culture Club / Lacime Architects
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture

Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture Interior: Reception Area. Image © Xingzhi Architecture + 53

  • Architects

    Lacime Architects

  • Location

    Xinghua Rd, Lucheng Qu, Wenzhou Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Zhaoqing Song

  • Design Team

    Ziyuan Chu, Dan Guo, Yuge Wang, Jichang Nie

  • Area

    1753.2 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Xingzhi Architecture

  • Landscape Design

    RAND Design Associates ( RDA )

  • Interior Design

    Le Shang Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Curtain Wall Design

    Construction Curtain Wall Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang zhongnan construction group Co., Ltd

  • Steel Structure Design

    Zhejiang Zhongnan Construction Group Steel Structure Co., Ltd.

  • Construction Drawing Design

    Shanghai Zhongfang Architectural Design Co.,Ltd.

  • Client

    Zhejiang Zhe’nan Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at Sanyou Road, Lucheng District, Wenzhou City, just one road from the city axis of "City Government - Century Square". The land is long and narrow, backed by high-rise residential quarters and facing the green axis park. In the same position as this billboard, a R&F Central Park Club will be built to be used as a living room and cultural display in the city.

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Save this picture!
Layout
Layout
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture

Building is poised to conform to the dynamic trend of the green axis, starting from the orientation facing the sky, and planning the future scenery for the existing and the high points.

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture

At the corner of the street, unlike the practice of flooding with commercial activities and advertisements, the building opened a corner that might have been closed by cantilever with more than 10 meters, capturing the city's landscape for the inner courtyard and providing a peep hole for passers-by to interact with the process of being watched in a dramatic way.

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture

Along the street, the intention of rocks is presented through sculptural forms, forming an unusual interface for places where people travel, breaking the same pattern.  Landmark effect will attract more people to inject vitality into the place.  The building itself has become the watcher of the bridge scenery, incorporating the impression of the green axis.

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture

A piece of paper is cut and folded to form a continuous skin and space. In fact, such an approach formally eliminates the boundary between walls and roofs and minimizes the impact of partitions and columns on the fluidity of the space.  Of course, this also puts forward unconventional requirements for the structure and curtain wall design.

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture

The solid wall that runs through the west side of the whole building serves as the main shear wall to support it. The toilet area is designed as a cylindrical shear wall. In addition, three steel columns are concealed inside the stone curtain wall, and only one column in the room is exposed and used for modeling. 

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture

The secondary structure system adopts a combination of steel structure and curtain wall joist, and the facade glass curtain wall and roof aluminum plate share L - shaped curtain wall joist with a 250 * 60 mm lattice column section.  The concept of curtain wall design was introduced at the beginning of structural design, which not only saved structural cost but also simplified component size.

Save this picture!
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Exterior. Image © Xingzhi Architecture

The indoor space is mainly open, with an average height of 10 meters.  In order to improve the energy efficiency of the air conditioner, the air conditioner adopts a ground air outlet, so the ground structure is designed as a box-type foundation, a large number of equipments are built under the indoor floor, and the indoor space is also simplified.

Save this picture!
Interior: Reception Area. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Interior: Reception Area. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Save this picture!
Interior: Open Exhibition Area. Image © Xingzhi Architecture
Interior: Open Exhibition Area. Image © Xingzhi Architecture

