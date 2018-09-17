A' Design Awards & Competition - Call for Submissions

The A’ Design Award was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products." It is an international award whose aim is to provide designers, architects, and innovators from all design fields with a platform to showcase their work and products to a global audience. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories. Alongside a category for Architecture, Building and Structure Design, the award features a number of categories that may be beneficial to those in the world of architecture—including categories for Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, Good Product Design, and Good Communication Design. You can see all of the categories on their website here.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners among other benefits. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

Entries will be judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals and media members. Each jury members is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.

The submission period for the A' Design Award closes on Septemeber 30th. You can submit your designs here, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages here. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2019 a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

Xixi Center Office and Business Building / Meng Fanhao

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2018

The Curtain Sales Office / Larry Wen - Aoe

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2018

Heavenly Water Service Center Service Center / Zhenfei Wang

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2018

One Main Office / dECOi Mark Goulthorpe, Raphael Crespin

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2018

Manshausen Hospitality, Sport, Hotel, Wellness Spa / Snorre Stinessen

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2017

The Cutting Edge Dispensing Pharmacy / Tetsuya Matsumoto

Platinum A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2017

Hadar´s House House / Asante Architecture & Design

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2018

Shenzhen Energy Renovation Project Waste-to-Energy Power Plant / Peijun Ye, Tongtong Hui - Hayer Design

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2018

Solar Egg – More than a sauna Public sauna / Futurniture and Bigert & Bergström

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2018

FU House Residential House / Katsufumi Kubota

Gold A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award in 2018

Useful links:

Check out the A’ Design Award Presentation: http://www.designaward.com

In-depth Presentation of A’ Design Accolades: http://www.whatisadesignaward.com

Enter your works to the A’ Design competition: http://www.adesignaward.com/registration.php

Instructions for submission: http://www.adesignaward.com/entryinstructions.html

Browse award-winning designs: http://www.awardeddesigns.com

Read Interviews with Award Winning Designers: http://www.design-interviews.com

Discover World Design Rankings: http://www.worlddesignrankings.com

We will publish a selection of winners on April 15 at ArchDaily. Register your works here: https://competition.ades ignaward.com/registration.php