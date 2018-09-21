Cabin Sandeford / R21 arkitekter

-
Architects
-
LocationSandefjord, Norway
-
Lead ArchitectThomas Thorsnes
-
TeamSebastian Bjercke, Bergur Briem, Francisco Kocourek
-
Area81.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ManufacturersSchuco Norge, Plannja, Oslofiner, Glava
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The cabin is designed as a pavilion among the other buildings of the Sand Farm. The building has the same footprint as an earlier annex building and reinterprets the building to satisfy modern demands. The construction system of wooden frames is reinterpreted in the new building, with a layer of glass with shutters that close off the original volume.
The loadbearing wooden columns are on the outside of the glass wall. The construction stands on a concrete basement and consists of four roof trusses supported by columns, stiffened by a rigid core containing bathroom and kitchen. On top of the core is a mezzanine. All open in summertime, the building appears as a simple pavilion, an outdoor kitchen under a large roof. Wooden shutters make a flexible outer shell to close the building in various degrees to the surroundings.