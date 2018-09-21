World
Cabin Sandeford / R21 arkitekter

  • 03:00 - 21 September, 2018
Cabin Sandeford / R21 arkitekter
Cabin Sandeford / R21 arkitekter, © Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

© Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman + 15

  • Architects

    R21 arkitekter

  • Location

    Sandefjord, Norway

  • Lead Architect

    Thomas Thorsnes

  • Team

    Sebastian Bjercke, Bergur Briem, Francisco Kocourek

  • Area

    81.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. The cabin is designed as a pavilion among the other buildings of the Sand Farm. The building has the same footprint as an earlier annex building and reinterprets the building to satisfy modern demands. The construction system of wooden frames is reinterpreted in the new building, with a layer of glass with shutters that close off the original volume.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Plan
Plan
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The loadbearing wooden columns are on the outside of the glass wall. The construction stands on a concrete basement and consists of four roof trusses supported by columns, stiffened by a rigid core containing bathroom and kitchen. On top of the core is a mezzanine. All open in summertime, the building appears as a simple pavilion, an outdoor kitchen under a large roof. Wooden shutters make a flexible outer shell to close the building in various degrees to the surroundings.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Cite: "Cabin Sandeford / R21 arkitekter" 21 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902114/cabin-sandeford-r21-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

