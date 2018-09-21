Cabin Sandeford / R21 arkitekter

+ 15

Architects R21 arkitekter

Location Sandefjord, Norway

Lead Architect Thomas Thorsnes

Team Sebastian Bjercke, Bergur Briem, Francisco Kocourek

Area 81.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Åke E:son Lindman

Manufacturers Schuco Norge, Plannja, Oslofiner, Glava More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The cabin is designed as a pavilion among the other buildings of the Sand Farm. The building has the same footprint as an earlier annex building and reinterprets the building to satisfy modern demands. The construction system of wooden frames is reinterpreted in the new building, with a layer of glass with shutters that close off the original volume.

The loadbearing wooden columns are on the outside of the glass wall. The construction stands on a concrete basement and consists of four roof trusses supported by columns, stiffened by a rigid core containing bathroom and kitchen. On top of the core is a mezzanine. All open in summertime, the building appears as a simple pavilion, an outdoor kitchen under a large roof. Wooden shutters make a flexible outer shell to close the building in various degrees to the surroundings.