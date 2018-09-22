World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. India
  5. Khosla Associates
  6. 2017
  7. 1Q1 Kitchen and Bar / Khosla Associates

1Q1 Kitchen and Bar / Khosla Associates

  • 22:00 - 22 September, 2018
1Q1 Kitchen and Bar / Khosla Associates
1Q1 Kitchen and Bar / Khosla Associates, © Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

© Shamanth Patil

  • Architects

    Khosla Associates

  • Location

    Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

  • Lead Architects

    Sandeep Khosla, Amaresh Anand

  • Design Team

    Anusha Y.S (Team Lead), Divya Devatha, Tulsi Phadke

  • Area

    8000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shamanth Patil

  • Civil Contractor

    Hi Tech Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Structural Engineer

    S&S Associates.

  • Lighting

    Cona Lighting Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Furniture Manufacture

    SFA works, Baro.

  • Decorative Lighting

    The Purple Turtles.

  • Electrical Consultant

    Services Design Consultants

  • Chefs

    Mako Ravindran and Manjith Singh

  • Client

    Plate Project Hospitality LLP
    More Specs Less Specs
© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Landmark Indian Express Building on Queens Road in Bangalore, the name of this Bar, Restaurant and nightlife venue is derived from the Road number and pin code of its address; No.1 Queens Road, Bangalore 1.
The building was originally designed in a 1930’s Art Deco Style and as Architects we wanted to further the Deco character of the building by integrating a prominent arched colonnade into the existing fenestrations on the street level. The Colonnade, painted in a deep red-oxide color recalls the visual language of the High court of Karnataka in the same precinct.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

The design moves that ensued were an imagined contemporary interpretation of a grand bye-gone era mixed with contextual influences. The 20ft high ceilings of the space were treated with a series of repetitive vaulted arches and rendered in a red-oxide finish. Accent walls were cast in corrugated cement with a green oxide pigment. The flooring design was created with a bold and alternating striking linear pattern of local grey sadharhalli granite and black cuduppah stone. Columns were clad in sheets of Mild steel and then lacquered.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

The spatial flow is via a hardscaped entrance courtyard peppered with palm trees. On entry are two symmetrical curved mid-century timber and brass screens that create an intimate entrance foyer. On either side are two bays of restaurant seating. Perpendicular to the axis of the entry and foyer is a linear bay with a large Island bar on one end and a stage for live music performances on the other. The space between is interspersed with high seating on the ground level and low lounge seating on a raised wooden platform.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

A distinctive feature that we introduced into the interior space was a series of lofty freestanding cement arches. These arches, positioned between the existing grids, create visual movement and fluidity in the space while reinforcing its vault and arch vocabulary. The arches have LED light integrated within them, capturing and framing the energy encompassed within.  

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

Other highlights in the space are the imposing custom designed chandeliers that we created in the entrance as well as over the bar counter. The chandeliers were inspired by the branches of trees bearing fruit and are hand crafted with Mild steel pipes with ends fabricated in rings of amber coloured resin. Large frieze artworks on each of the restaurant walls recall the zigzag and ziggurat pattern influences of the Art Deco era. Additional Deco inspired linear light scones were designed by us in brass and fluted glass to emphasize the verticality of the interior.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

The furniture is a mix of fixed booth style seating, low and high restaurant tables and low sofas for lounging. The colour scheme of a deep red, peacock green, blue and olive complement the green and red oxides of the shell.
The various elements within the space make for a heady cocktail of influences. Deco inspired interiors, Japanese and Peruvian influenced food, eclectic cocktails and live music spanning different genres create a unique vibe. One that has the ability to transform from a light filled and casual eatery during the day to a potent, high-energy experience at night.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

Cite: "1Q1 Kitchen and Bar / Khosla Associates" 22 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902107/1q1-kitchen-and-bar-khosla-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

