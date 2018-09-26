World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Austria
  5. feld72
  6. 2017
  7. Post Headquarter Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber + feld72

Post Headquarter Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber + feld72

  • 05:00 - 26 September, 2018
Post Headquarter Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber + feld72
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

© Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller © Lukas Schaller + 31

  • Building Physics

    IBO – Österreichisches Institut für Bauen und Ökologie

  • Building Services Engineering

    Teamgmi Haustechnik

  • Fire Safety

    IMS Brandschutz

  • Lighting Design

    Designbüro Christian Ploderer

  • Landscape Architecture

    DnD Landschaftsarchitektur

  • Model Construction

    Modellbauwerkstatt Gerhard Stocker

  • Statics

    Gmeiner Haferl Bauingenieure

  • Visualization

    Miss 3
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

Text description provided by the architects. Schenker Salvi Weber and feld72 shape the new corporate headquarters of Post AG on Vienna’s Rochusmarkt. The building ensemble is a composition of the highest quality which not only skilfully combines old and new but also features contemporary interior architecture which is distinguished by the open communication areas in the offices and the design of the mall. The integration of the building into the urban context enables it to enter into dialogue with its surroundings.

© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller
Section
Section
© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

The spatial structure of the building can be read and used in a number of ways with a view to ensuring its long-term operation. From the starting point of the historically protected existing building, the new spaces have been designed to permit a range of alternative uses and extensive adaptations to the building services infrastructure. Despite this flexible internal organization the powerful image of the façade lends the building a sense of continuity and timelessness – and hence sustainability. 

© Lukas Schaller
© Lukas Schaller

Interior and exterior from a single hand
Post AG demonstrated its enormous faith in the ability of the architects by also inviting them to design the office areas for around 1000 employees. The brief for the layout of the new corporate headquarters required the creation of not only working spaces but also social spaces with extensive room for communication. Hence, the project opted for an open, contemporary office concept which encourages communicative exchange between employees while also offering space for individual work.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
feld72
Schenker Salvi Weber
Wood Concrete

See more:

Mixed Use Architecture Offices Commercial Architecture Shopping centers Austria
Cite: "Post Headquarter Vienna / Schenker Salvi Weber + feld72" 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902096/post-headquarter-vienna-schenker-salvi-weber-plus-feld72/> ISSN 0719-8884

