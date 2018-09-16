World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Beautiful Vineyards From Around the World

Beautiful Vineyards From Around the World

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Beautiful Vineyards From Around the World
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Beaucastel Winery Beaucastel Winery
Cortesía de Beaucastel Winery Beaucastel Winery

© David Frutos © José Hevia © Nic Lehoux © Bruce Damonte Photography + 28

Wine production is an industry that combines robust economic activity with an extensive cultural legacy. Although there are several programs related to the wine sector, we commonly find spaces dedicated to the process of fermenting grapes into wine. However, there are a variety of duties grouped around wine production that play an important role in boosting the industry, such as tasting rooms, education centers, sales rooms, or broadcast. Below, a selection of 27 inspiring projects of wine architecture.

Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Cehegín Wine School / INMAT Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Winery in Mont-Ras / Jorge Vidal + Víctor Rahola

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Antinori Winery / Archea Associati

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

COR Cellars / goCstudio

Save this picture!
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

Viña Quinta Do Vallado / Menos é Mais Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Martin’s Lane Winery / Olson Kundig

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Beaucastel Winery Beaucastel

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Beaucastel Winery Beaucastel Winery
Cortesía de Beaucastel Winery Beaucastel Winery

Olarra Winery Centre / IA+B Arkitektura Taldea

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

Antinori Winery / Archea Associati

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

L’Angolo Estate / LEVER Architecture

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Lishui Two-Three House Distillery / Nota Architects

Save this picture!
© Shiyun Qian
© Shiyun Qian

Weinblich / March Gut

Save this picture!
© archipicture
© archipicture

Anura Vineyards / M&B Architects + Inhouse Brand Architects

Save this picture!
© Riaan West Photography
© Riaan West Photography

Qumran Winery / Konkrit Blu Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Herdade Of Freixo Winery / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Joseph Phelps Vineyards / BCV Architects

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte Photography
© Bruce Damonte Photography

Weinblich / March Gut

Save this picture!
© archipicture
© archipicture

Faustino Winery / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Devil's Corner / Cumulus Studio

Save this picture!
© Tanja Milbourne
© Tanja Milbourne

Gai-Kodzor Winery / Kleinewelt Architekten

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Bell-lloc Winery / RCR Arquitectes

Save this picture!
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Bodegas Protos / Richard Rogers + Alonso y Balaguer

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Richard Rogers + Alonso y Balaguer
Cortesía de Richard Rogers + Alonso y Balaguer

Chateau Cheval Blanc Winer / Christian de Portzamparc

Save this picture!
© Erik Saillet
© Erik Saillet

Vinero Winery and Hotel / CM Mimarlik

Save this picture!
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Montoro Wines Cellar Door / Source Architects

Save this picture!
© TFAD – Tom Ferguson
© TFAD – Tom Ferguson

Castle Winery / Moral Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Jorge Lopez Conde
© Jorge Lopez Conde

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
María Francisca González
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Beautiful Vineyards From Around the World" [Arquitectura Vitivinícola: Salas de máquinas, bodegas, centros de degustación y salas de venta] 16 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902089/beautiful-vineyards-from-around-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »