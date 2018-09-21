STABILO cube / mvm+starke architekten

+ 24

Architects mvm+starke architekten

Location Schwanweg 1, 90562 Heroldsberg, Germany

Architect in Charge michael viktor müller, sonja starke

Area 4850.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Paul Ott

Client STABILO international GmbH

Landscape club L94 landschaftsarchitekten GmbH

Construction Managment ganzWerk

Technical Building Systems Dess + Falk Beratende Ingenieure

Lighting Desing Lichtplanung A. Hartung

Statics Oehmke + Herbert Planungsgesellschaft im Bauwesen mbH

Building Physics IFB Wolfgang Sorge Ingenieurbüro für Bauphysik GmbH

Computer Center Consulting Datacenter Infrastructure Munich

Feng-Shui-Consulting Lechler-Lorz + Lorz Innenarchitekten

Text description provided by the architects. The central design idea of the STABILO CUBE is the implementation of the brand values with a generous and communication-promoting space offer in a very simple and concentrated building.

Oriented towards the height development of the existing building, the new building is a striking cube that spatially defines the existing access area to the street. Its appearance is self-confident, at the same time the existing building is respected and spatially upgraded. The distinctive symbolism of the building becomes clear from all sides and achieves the desired long-distance effect as a brand building and structural representative of Schwan STABILO on the premises of Schwanhäuser Grundstückbesitzholding GmbH und Co. KG.

If the clear and familiar shape of the cube does not raise any questions, the "colour" and facade design of the cube are unusual and decisive for the contrast to the surroundings. As with a "black box", the perforated façade with its perforated cards poses puzzles about the content and storey of the cube behind the black façade. Generous openings in the area of the showroom "Planetkonzept Würfel", the foyer and the conference centre provide insight and allow a different, coloured interior to shine through and emerge to the outside.

While colour can only be experienced as an accent and staging of the insights into the building's interior when one looks at the building, the image turns into the opposite when one enters the building. The compactness of the building dissolves and a sequence of galleries and airspaces allows the whole volume of the cube to be experienced. Strong and bright colours dominate the interior and stand in clear contrast to each other and to the shell of the building. The components that define and structure the space are clearly assigned a colour and thus become striking elements of the overall space inside the cube.