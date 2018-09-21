World
  7. STABILO cube / mvm+starke architekten

STABILO cube / mvm+starke architekten

  • 02:00 - 21 September, 2018
STABILO cube / mvm+starke architekten
STABILO cube / mvm+starke architekten, © Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

© Paul Ott © Paul Ott © Paul Ott © Paul Ott + 24

  • Architects

    mvm+starke architekten

  • Location

    Schwanweg 1, 90562 Heroldsberg, Germany

  • Architect in Charge

    michael viktor müller, sonja starke

  • Area

    4850.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Paul Ott

      © Paul Ott
      © Paul Ott

      Text description provided by the architects. The central design idea of the STABILO CUBE is the implementation of the brand values with a generous and communication-promoting space offer in a very simple and concentrated building. 

      © Paul Ott
      © Paul Ott

      Oriented towards the height development of the existing building, the new building is a striking cube that spatially defines the existing access area to the street. Its appearance is self-confident, at the same time the existing building is respected and spatially upgraded. The distinctive symbolism of the building becomes clear from all sides and achieves the desired long-distance effect as a brand building and structural representative of Schwan STABILO on the premises of Schwanhäuser Grundstückbesitzholding GmbH und Co. KG. 

      © Paul Ott
      © Paul Ott

      If the clear and familiar shape of the cube does not raise any questions, the "colour" and facade design of the cube are unusual and decisive for the contrast to the surroundings. As with a "black box", the perforated façade with its perforated cards poses puzzles about the content and storey of the cube behind the black façade. Generous openings in the area of the showroom "Planetkonzept Würfel", the foyer and the conference centre provide insight and allow a different, coloured interior to shine through and emerge to the outside.

      While colour can only be experienced as an accent and staging of the insights into the building's interior when one looks at the building, the image turns into the opposite when one enters the building. The compactness of the building dissolves and a sequence of galleries and airspaces allows the whole volume of the cube to be experienced. Strong and bright colours dominate the interior and stand in clear contrast to each other and to the shell of the building. The components that define and structure the space are clearly assigned a colour and thus become striking elements of the overall space inside the cube. 

      © Paul Ott
      © Paul Ott

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
