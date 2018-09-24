DayOne Legal & Technology Building / Ideal

Save this picture! Cloud Pavilion. Image © Zhao Bin Unique Architecture Photography

Electromechanical Design Yike Guo, Yue Ma

Structural Design Tang Hong, Deng Xiao

Project Management Jiajie Cai

Visual Design Support iCourt Design Center

Video iCourt Design Center More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As a new type of collage of Law, iCourt Technology is a totally different from tradition. The original intention is to use technology to help and improve the overall standard of China's lawyers and legal teams to fill the industry gaps. Since its inception, more than 60,000 legalists have joined icourt, including lawyers, judges, lawyers, and law school teachers. These people come together with the same ideas to learn skills, broaden horizons, communicate and support each other. They have become a veritable legal community in iCourt.

It's difficult to have such a beautiful office environment in Beijing. The new DayOne building is located on the south bank of tonghui river in the beautiful lianyan gate with a broad view.

In early 2018, iCourt rented office buildings with a building area of 5,000 square meters. It proposed the design requirements to meet the expectations of more than 200 colleagues at that time. In addition, icourt also entrusted us with the later construction task. Although the site is in good condition, it is still a great challenge for the designer to finish the project in a short time.When we are creating a humanized and scene-based office space, we also perfectly interpret the enterprise temperament of iCourt and perfectly combine the function and space aesthetics, which is our common pursuit with customers.

DayOne Building has five levels, the first level is small and expands upward. In terms of functions, iCourt employees office mainly concentrates on the top floor office. Third and fourth floor for more open meetings and large multi-functional training space. At the same time, these two open layers can be flexibly transformed into exhibition space for art and science and technology themes to hold various activities. At the beginning of design, we defined these two layers as "Gallery" and "Chuang Gu Valley". The two layer is reduced by half in relation to the upper floor area. It has been built into the living layer of the building, including restaurants, bars and fitness functions. Only 120 square meters of the first floor is a narrow strip of street space. However, it is more complex so that it can be defined as an exhibition hall, a reception room, and a external space link.

Based on site investigation and iCourt's assumption of space function, the proposals are mainly focused on the following points:

Establishing the internal connection between layers and layers through structural transformation. Create a multi-scene office mode for a quality office experience. The visual design of the interior environment integrated with the cultural characteristics of iCourt is carried out to the end.

In this project, a distinctive staircase has been set up to connect one to five layers of internal connections. Floors 1-3 are fitted with gestalt steel ladders. The3-4 staircase can be used as a lecture hall. A circular spiral staircase is connected to four or five floors, while the five interlining "cloud pavilion" can slide down through a slide. All of these interesting ways of connecting between floors can increase the user experience.

The project abandoned all complex and elaborate decorations, focusing on the space itself. The main color of the space is white, with cement walls. Wood, black and local orange make the space simple and lively.

In order to turn a good design into reality depends on the good construction technology.IDEAL's construction team tried their best to present the iCourt project perfectly in the limited time. Finally, it is worth to mention that we did it just within six months.

Our design quality is the constant pursuit of details and perfect. With this kind of construction belief, IDEAL made the best in construction details. For instance, to do the best construction quality, the best craftsmen spend nearly 1 months just to make a rotary staircase. Proofing, opening the mold and constant revison. After completion, smooth and rounded surfaces and elegant curved staircases soften the boundaries of the entire space and become absolute visual focus.

At the same time, The folding staircase running through one to three floors perfectly realizes the original design concept and maximizes the use of space.

After the building is completed，iCourt ‘s most impressive comment is ” we did change a lot because of this building, we have the determination and confidence to do a lot of things we want to do.”