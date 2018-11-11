World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Norway
  5. Kvistad Design Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Scandinavian Spaceship / Kvistad Design Studio

Scandinavian Spaceship / Kvistad Design Studio

  • 02:00 - 11 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Scandinavian Spaceship / Kvistad Design Studio
Save this picture!
Scandinavian Spaceship / Kvistad Design Studio, © Lasse Fløde
© Lasse Fløde

© Lasse Fløde © Lasse Fløde © Lasse Fløde © Lasse Fløde + 33

    Save this picture!
    © Lasse Fløde
    © Lasse Fløde

    Text description provided by the architects. Norwegian design studio Kvistad recently completed a major upgrade of Bakken & Bæck’s HQ office in Oslo. The unconventional office interior is a union of spaceage, futurism, and friendly Scandinavian forms.

    Save this picture!
    © Lasse Fløde
    © Lasse Fløde
    Save this picture!
    Floor Plan
    Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Lasse Fløde
    © Lasse Fløde

    A lot of ideas are taken from spacefaring vessels. All floors, walls, and ceiling are painted in the same color, to give a feeling that everything is molded in the same material.

    Save this picture!
    © Lasse Fløde
    © Lasse Fløde

    Some rooms have carpets on floors expanding to cover the walls, suitable for a zero-gravity environment. Many of the details are supported by thin lines to resemble weightlessness.

    Save this picture!
    © Lasse Fløde
    © Lasse Fløde

    View the complete gallery

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Kvistad Design Studio
    Office

    Product:

    Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Norway
    Cite: "Scandinavian Spaceship / Kvistad Design Studio" 11 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902073/scandinavian-spaceship-kvistad-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream