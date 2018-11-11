Scandinavian Spaceship / Kvistad Design Studio

-
Architects
-
LocationOslo, Norway
-
Area600.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Norwegian design studio Kvistad recently completed a major upgrade of Bakken & Bæck’s HQ office in Oslo. The unconventional office interior is a union of spaceage, futurism, and friendly Scandinavian forms.
A lot of ideas are taken from spacefaring vessels. All floors, walls, and ceiling are painted in the same color, to give a feeling that everything is molded in the same material.
Some rooms have carpets on floors expanding to cover the walls, suitable for a zero-gravity environment. Many of the details are supported by thin lines to resemble weightlessness.