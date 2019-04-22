Single Family Home Sættenes / Knut Hjeltnes

Save this picture! Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

Architects Knut Hjeltnes

Location Kongsberg, Norway

Category Houses

Area 204.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Other Participants Nils Joneid, Øystein Trondahl

Text description provided by the architects. A concrete terrace climbs up the hill taking advantage of the small terraces naturally formed in the landscape.

The living room with its large loggia faces the view and is lifted above the terrace.

The irregular shape is a result of hugging the northwestern border of the site, leaving as much space as possible for the more attractive south facing garden.