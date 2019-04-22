Single Family Home Sættenes / Knut Hjeltnes

-
Architects
LocationKongsberg, Norway
Category
Area204.0 m2
Project Year2013
Other ParticipantsNils Joneid, Øystein Trondahl
Text description provided by the architects. A concrete terrace climbs up the hill taking advantage of the small terraces naturally formed in the landscape.
The living room with its large loggia faces the view and is lifted above the terrace.
The irregular shape is a result of hugging the northwestern border of the site, leaving as much space as possible for the more attractive south facing garden.