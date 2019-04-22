World
  Single Family Home Sættenes / Knut Hjeltnes

Single Family Home Sættenes / Knut Hjeltnes

Single Family Home Sættenes / Knut Hjeltnes
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

Text description provided by the architects. A concrete terrace climbs up the hill taking advantage of the small terraces naturally formed in the landscape.

Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

The living room with its large loggia faces the view and is lifted above the terrace.

Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

The irregular shape is a result of hugging the northwestern border of the site, leaving as much space as possible for the more attractive south facing garden.

Section
Section
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS
Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes sivilarkitekter MNAL AS

