  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Knut Hjeltnes
  6. 2012
  7. Single Family House Hoffstad / Knut Hjeltnes

Single Family House Hoffstad / Knut Hjeltnes

  • 00:00 - 18 September, 2018
Single Family House Hoffstad / Knut Hjeltnes
Single Family House Hoffstad / Knut Hjeltnes, © Inger Marie Grini
© Inger Marie Grini

      • Architects Team

        Øystein Trondahl, Nils Ole Bae Brandtzæg, Nils Erik Hjorth Joneid, Maria Sieginde Walther Muribø

      • Civil Engineer

        Terje Orlien
        • More Specs Less Specs
      © Inger Marie Grini
      Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the top of the Vesterøya peninsula, overlooking the fjord both east- and westwards. The site is steep and was considered unbuildable and had been vacant for 20 years.

      © Inger Marie Grini
      It is very wet and windy due to the location, so special care had to be taken into consideration regarding the outer skin of the house.

      © Inger Marie Grini
      The lower part of the house is in situ cast concrete, the upper a prefabricated massive wood construction, with the inner visible skin in aspen.

      Save this picture!
      Section X
      Section X

      Between these two parts, a void occurs that contains the entrance and garage (that doubles as a covered outdoor summer living room). The outside of the timber construction is completely covered with fiber cement cladding.

      © Inger Marie Grini
      About this office
      Knut Hjeltnes
      Office

      Cite: "Single Family House Hoffstad / Knut Hjeltnes" 18 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902071/single-family-house-hoffstad-knut-hjeltnes/> ISSN 0719-8884

