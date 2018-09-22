Coombe Lane / Ampuero Yutronic

+ 16

Architects Ampuero Yutronic

Location Greater London, United Kingdom

Architect in Charge Javier Ampuero, Catalina Yutronic

Design Team Javier Ampuero, Catalina yutronic, Andy Wakefield

Area 115.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Matteo Bonotto

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction B&Lonzer Construction

Structural Calcutation James Frith Ltd

Area detail 83m2 refurbishment + 32m2 extension More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This previously un-modernised two storey 1930’s semi-detached house in South West London has been completely reconfigured to provide much needed new functional spaces to this family home.

The design extends the ground floor layout at the rear of the house to create additional social spaces, comprising of a new large kitchen and dining area, with direct access to the south-facing garden. The previously dilapidated garage to the side of the main house has been remodeled and extended to align with the neighbouring building to provide a new bedroom, bathroom and ancillary spaces. The first floor is refurbished, offering three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The two new single-storey volumes respond sympathetically to the domestic scale of the existing house and the neighbouring buildings. Their simple form and subdued palette of materials add a subtle yet dynamic intervention within the overall composition of the garden elevation.

The new buildings are constructed in a white, lightly textured, handmade stock brick with a light-coloured mortar, creating a pale and homogeneous overall appearance, complimenting the white render of the existing façade above. The brick walls are crowned with an exposed concrete coping to form a distinctive edge to the top of the buildings. High performance, metal framed, glazed sliding windows and doors provide direct connections between the garden, the new living spaces and the new bedroom.

In addition to the direct sunlight from the predominantly glazed south façade, the new roof is punctuated with a large roof light to bring additional natural light into the heart of the house. The use of light coloured materials is continued inside the house to create simple and harmonious spaces that compliment the exterior of the building. The new pale oak floor runs throughout the ground floor, visually tying together the new and old parts of the house.