  Library of Central University of Finance and Economics / China Architecture Design & Research Group

Library of Central University of Finance and Economics / China Architecture Design & Research Group

  • 23:00 - 20 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Library of Central University of Finance and Economics / China Architecture Design & Research Group

Birdview. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Birdview. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

North view. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Skylight. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Atrium. Image © Guangyuan Zhang Roof garden. Image © Guangyuan Zhang + 16

  • Architects

    China Architecture Design & Research Group

  • Location

    Shun Sha Lu, Changping Qu, Beijing, China

  • Category

    University

  • Architecture Group

    First Department of the First Architectural Design Institute

  • Architect in Charge

    Haidong Cui, Dongzhe Li, Tingting Zhang

  • Manufacturer

    Renault light plate decoration Co., Ltd.

  • Area

    30000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Guangyuan Zhang

North view. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
North view. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Plane order
The plane is composed of seven strip space units with different width and width arranged along the north-south direction. The elevator, toilet, other service spaces and the shared atrium are integrated into three sets of spacing service units to separate the four sets of Reading Library units. The whole building has formed a complex and strong contrast between the virtual and the real in the strict logical space system, and it has a strong sense of rhythm.


Main entrance. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Main entrance. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

South elevation. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
South elevation. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Interior and exterior space design
The main entrance of the library directly leads to the central hall, where we try to give the modern architectural space a classical scale and atmosphere. The building volumes encompass a sharing space, which is a 24 meters high cube-shaped structure, with a large saw-tooth skylight on top of it. On a clear day, the sunshine pours down, bring a harmonious rhythm of light and shadow to the interior.


Skylight. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Skylight. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

From outside to the inside, the central hall echoes the entrance plaza, forming a spatial sequence with strong ceremonial sense, where rituals, gatherings, and other ceremonial events can be held. The central hall is surrounded by bookshelf walls on three sides, while the east side is open to the stack room and reading area.The reading area is north-south transparent.


Section
Section

The direct light from the south side is scattered by the glass grille, which brings bright and comfortable natural lighting to the south side reading area. Through the open glass curtain wall, the diffused natural light and the rolling mountain view from the northern side provide a good daylighting and an excellent view to the reading area.


Atrium corridor. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Atrium corridor. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

External architectural form
The exterior of the building is enclosed by fair-faced concrete slabs and glass curtain walls. The overall color is a plain gray. The rough surface of the concrete walls shows soft radiant, which presents different greyscales during different weathers and seasons. It renders complexity within simplicity.


Roof garden. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
Roof garden. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Conclusion
Library carries the role of learning center in the contemporary university campus and it is a symbol of the academic spirit. Not only It provides a place for teachers and students to read and borrow books, but also provides a necessary place for them to conduct meditation, seminars and other activities. At the same time, library is a ritual space for its users to carry on campus activities. Therefore, it can be regarded as a splendid temple of mind for the teachers and students.


South detail. Image © Guangyuan Zhang
South detail. Image © Guangyuan Zhang

Project location

