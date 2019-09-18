World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. China
  5. China Architecture Design & Research Group
  6. 2017
  7. Beijing Patent Center / China Architecture Design & Research Group

Beijing Patent Center / China Architecture Design & Research Group

  • 23:00 - 18 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Beijing Patent Center / China Architecture Design & Research Group
Save this picture!
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

© Guangyuan Zhang © Guangyuan Zhang © Guangyuan Zhang © Guangyuan Zhang + 24

  • Interior design

    Beijing Gangyuan Decoration design and Research Institute Co., Ltd.

  • Landscape design

    Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng planning design and Research Institute Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    National Intellectual Property Administration
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Based on the nature of the owner's daily work, in order to provide a quiet and comfortable R&D environment, we should also implant flexible open space and eco-green three-dimensional garden, so that people could get more opportunities to approach nature in high-intensity review of the work.

Save this picture!
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

Sinking - ground - Air triple courtyard constructs a "three-dimensional garden" system. We set up a number of sunken courtyards on the west, north and east sides of the courtyard, providing a different place experience for staff canteen, multi-functional hall, exhibition hall and convention space.

Save this picture!
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

Implant the third span space with different size, height and position outside the two-span regular office space, to create shared units for resting and association. These cross-floor space boxes provide a variety of possibilities for owners to use, and employees of different layers, directions and departments can enjoy a unique space landscape.

Save this picture!
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

On the premise of satisfying the basic functions, it is very important to expand the design thinking, provide the owners with efficient, diversified and ecological space experience, and realize the concept of sustainability.

Save this picture!
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

Space injects vitality into the unchanged work, and the environment refreshes the user's state at all times, bringing more innovation to the enterprise. The improvement of architectural space and environmental quality, the change of new working methods, promote the design to a more humane development.

Save this picture!
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang
Save this picture!
© Guangyuan Zhang
© Guangyuan Zhang

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
China Architecture Design & Research Group
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings China
Cite: "Beijing Patent Center / China Architecture Design & Research Group" 18 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902047/beijing-patent-center-china-architecture-design-and-research-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Guangyuan Zhang

北京专利中心 / 中国建筑设计院有限公司建筑一院一所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream