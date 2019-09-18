Beijing Patent Center / China Architecture Design & Research Group

+ 24

Interior design Beijing Gangyuan Decoration design and Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Landscape design Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng planning design and Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Client National Intellectual Property Administration

Text description provided by the architects. Based on the nature of the owner's daily work, in order to provide a quiet and comfortable R&D environment, we should also implant flexible open space and eco-green three-dimensional garden, so that people could get more opportunities to approach nature in high-intensity review of the work.

Sinking - ground - Air triple courtyard constructs a "three-dimensional garden" system. We set up a number of sunken courtyards on the west, north and east sides of the courtyard, providing a different place experience for staff canteen, multi-functional hall, exhibition hall and convention space.

Implant the third span space with different size, height and position outside the two-span regular office space, to create shared units for resting and association. These cross-floor space boxes provide a variety of possibilities for owners to use, and employees of different layers, directions and departments can enjoy a unique space landscape.

On the premise of satisfying the basic functions, it is very important to expand the design thinking, provide the owners with efficient, diversified and ecological space experience, and realize the concept of sustainability.

Space injects vitality into the unchanged work, and the environment refreshes the user's state at all times, bringing more innovation to the enterprise. The improvement of architectural space and environmental quality, the change of new working methods, promote the design to a more humane development.