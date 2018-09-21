World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. United States
  5. Synecdoche Design Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Bløm Meadworks / Synecdoche Design Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bløm Meadworks / Synecdoche Design Studio

  • 19:00 - 21 September, 2018
Bløm Meadworks / Synecdoche Design Studio
Bløm Meadworks / Synecdoche Design Studio, Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio
Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio

Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio

Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio
Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Lingering encouraged. Locally Sourced. Michigan Mead. Inspired by the owner’s Scandinavian heritage and DIY attitude, Bløm Meadworks was designed with simplicity in mind. Clean white lines and natural raw materials emphasize the crisp sweetness of the session style mead they serve. The varied seating arrangements: a customized concrete-finished bar, large communal cherry wood tables, and wall-mounted two-top counters; offer a variety of dining experiences within the 2,900 sqft Meadery.

Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio
Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio
Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio

Upon entry, a bright yellow path leads the way through an open display of the mead fermentation process and into a modern taproom full of Synecdoche-fabricated mobile tables intended to accommodate overflow seating. Created with the intention of flexibility, this space is segmented by a transparent garage door doubling as a community space that hosts events, classes, and workshops.

Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio
Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio
Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio
Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio

The hickory and cherry wood used to build the tables, shelving and Synecdoche-fabricated soffit were sourced from the client’s family farm. The fabricated soffit composed of slatted hickory boards sourced from the client’s family farm define the area over the bar.  Acoustic panels within the soffit help with sound absorption. Communal tables built using cherry wood that was sourced from the client’s family farm. This style of seating encourages conversation, board games, and movie watching; all of which are encouraged at Bløm.

Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio
Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio

A transparent garage-style door segments a flex-space dubbed “The Workshop” while still offering a peek into the production process and scheduled community events. The bright yellow path leads the way through an open display of the mead production process and into The Workshop. Fermenting tanks are named after the owner’s closest friends, family member’s dogs, to give the space a personal connection and story. 

Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio
Courtesy of Synecdoche Design Studio

About this office
Synecdoche Design Studio
Office

