Breadway Bakery / Lera Brumin + Artem Trigubchak

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The Breadway bakery and café located in the center of Odessa, Ukraine is a mix of a café which serves breakfasts and lunches as well as a takeaway spot where is possible to buy bakery products to go.

The architects of the projects Lera Brumina and Artem Trigubchak were tasked with creating an inviting, memorable space. It was decided to use a palette of contrasting bright colors and textures.

Lera worked on the concept of the interior and its technical part and Artem, who was in the beginning of the project a co-owner of a S&T architects studio which doesn’t exist anymore and who works as an independent designer now, worked on the realization of the interior.

Space is divided into three parts according to their function. A deep-blue take-away zone, a waiting zone which is located in the center of space in a pink box designed specially for this task, and light-grey zone, where you can stay for a croissant with a cup of cappuccino.

The 85 square meter bakery features high ceilings and large windows. To emphasize the amount of light it was used glossy tiles by Ceramica Bardelli, and to emphasize the height of ceilings, were designed custom-made chandeliers. Built-in furniture, tables, and sofas were also designed specially for this project.