Balcony House / Takeshi Hosaka Architects

Architects
LocationTaitō, Japan
Lead ArchitectsTakeshi Hosaka
Structural EngineersKenji Nawa, Nawakenji-M
Area48.0 m2
Project Year2016
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. A house built in the downtown of Tokyo. A couple and a child live. When I looked at the neighborhood, the window with low fence and the balcony were in every house, it was also a place and tool for communication with the town.
So I set up windows on the 4 sides, and put large and small balconies on the indoor side of the window to make it a place of life. There is a balcony in the window outside and inside the house.Living in a moderate sense of distance between the balconies.
-Main bed balcony (A couple's bed space. There is storage of clothes.)
-Child's balcony (Child's space.)
-Guest balcony (When wife's parents come from Osaka, they sleep in the futon here.)
-Dressing balcony (Wife 's make - up space.)
-Mini balcony (A small space with low ceiling height like loft.It is the highest position, children and girls gather and play.It is also an exit to the roof terrace.)
-Hammock balcony (They can sit on the Hammock.Reading book,sleeping,)
-Cloth dry balcony (Hang out the laundry. Because the south side, the laundry will dry well.)
The balcony at the window side has a feeling like outside though it is inside the house. The feeling of the window side spreads throughout the house.