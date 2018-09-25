World
i

  Balcony House / Takeshi Hosaka Architects

Balcony House / Takeshi Hosaka Architects

  23:00 - 25 September, 2018
Balcony House / Takeshi Hosaka Architects
Balcony House / Takeshi Hosaka Architects, © Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.

© Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.

© Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. A house built in the downtown of Tokyo. A couple and a child live. When I looked at the neighborhood, the window with low fence and the balcony were in every house, it was also a place and tool for communication with the town.

© Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.

So I set up windows on the 4 sides, and put large and small balconies on the indoor side of the window to make it a place of life. There is a balcony in the window outside and inside the house.Living in a moderate sense of distance between the balconies.

Section
Section

-Main bed balcony  (A couple's bed space. There is storage of clothes.)
-Child's balcony  (Child's space.)
-Guest balcony  (When wife's parents come from Osaka, they sleep in the futon here.)
-Dressing balcony  (Wife 's make - up space.)
-Mini balcony  (A small space with low ceiling height like loft.It is the highest position, children and girls gather and play.It is also an exit to the roof terrace.)
-Hammock balcony (They can sit on the Hammock.Reading book,sleeping,)
-Cloth dry balcony  (Hang out the laundry. Because the south side, the laundry will dry well.)

© Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.

The balcony at the window side has a feeling like outside though it is inside the house. The feeling of the window side spreads throughout the house.

© Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.
© Koji Fuji / Nacasa and Partners Inc.

Takeshi Hosaka Architects
Wood Glass Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Balcony House / Takeshi Hosaka Architects" 25 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902002/balcony-house-takeshi-hosaka-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

