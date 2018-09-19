World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Norway
  5. Atelier Oslo
  6. 2016
  7. Sentralen / Atelier Oslo + KIMA Arkitektur

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Sentralen / Atelier Oslo + KIMA Arkitektur

  • 01:00 - 19 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sentralen / Atelier Oslo + KIMA Arkitektur
Save this picture!
Sentralen / Atelier Oslo + KIMA Arkitektur, © Lars Petter Pettersen
© Lars Petter Pettersen

© Lars Petter Pettersen © Lars Petter Pettersen © Lars Petter Pettersen © Lars Petter Pettersen + 44

  • Architects

    Atelier Oslo, KIMA Arkitektur

  • Location

    Oslo, Norway

  • Project Leader

    Fokus Rådgivning

  • Client

    Øvre Slottsgate 3 AS (Sparebankstiftelsen)

  • Lighting Design

    Consept Design AS

  • Main Contractor

    AF Byggfornyelse

  • Building Consultants

    RIB, RIE, RIBR: Norconsult, RIV: Asplan Viak, RibFy: Rambøll

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Brekke & Strand Akustikk

  • Area

    12500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Lars Petter Pettersen
Save this picture!
© Lars Petter Pettersen
© Lars Petter Pettersen
Save this picture!
© Lars Petter Pettersen
© Lars Petter Pettersen

Text description provided by the architects. Sentralen consists of Christiania Sparebank's old bank building from 1899, and an adjacent office building from 1900 (architects Henrik Nissen and Ivar Cock). In 2012 Atelier Oslo and Kima Arkitektur started the work of turning these two buildings into a new cultural hub of Oslo, offering co-working spaces for cultural producers and social innovators.

Save this picture!
© Lars Petter Pettersen
© Lars Petter Pettersen

Both buildings were characterized by several refurbishments in recent decades, and an extensive amount of debris were removed in the beginning of the rebuilding process. Structural changes in the protected facades and interiors was made to make the buildings more inviting and open the former bank buildings to the public. As the original buildings were separate structures, it was important to connect the spaces. As a solution to this, a new entrance was established with a new elevator and an elaborate staircase weaving the two buildings together. A new roof over the old courtyard, creating a new interior square, has become a pivotal point for the users. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

User groups with expertise on a variety of themes such as technical solutions, jobs, entertainment, and cultural functions, were working in close collaboration with the architects to ensure optimal functionality. An extensive work analysis of the buildings' condition and opportunities was carried through before developing space and functional program with the client. Finding flexible solutions was emphasized and all spaces are designed for various activities. To ensure this it has been important to add a limited number of new items and keep the spaces as open as possible. The building is planned and built to withstand changes over time.

Save this picture!
© Lars Petter Pettersen
© Lars Petter Pettersen
Save this picture!
© Lars Petter Pettersen
© Lars Petter Pettersen
Save this picture!
© Lars Petter Pettersen
© Lars Petter Pettersen

Many of the old materials - excavated layers of gypsum, carpets, and suspended ceilings - has been kept with its worn or unfinished feel, while other special room has been restored and returned to its original condition. this contrast between the rough and the refined grandeur gives the building a distinctive atmosphere. 

Save this picture!
© Lars Petter Pettersen
© Lars Petter Pettersen

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier Oslo
Office
KIMA Arkitektur
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Norway
Cite: "Sentralen / Atelier Oslo + KIMA Arkitektur" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901994/sentralen-atelier-oslo-plus-kima-arkitektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »