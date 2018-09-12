World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Arts & Architecture
  4. China
  5. Zhaohong Zhang
  6. 2017
  7. Mountain / Zhaohong Zhang

Mountain / Zhaohong Zhang

  • 23:00 - 12 September, 2018
Mountain / Zhaohong Zhang
Mountain / Zhaohong Zhang, © Li Zhou
© Li Zhou

© Li Zhou

  • Architects

    Zhaohong Zhang

  • Location

    Tea Valley Entrance, Yu An District of Lu an, Anhui Province , China

  • Architect

    Zhaohong Zhang

  • Design Team

    Zhang Zhaohong , Wu Zheng , Li Peng , Zhou Yiran, Yuan Hang, Ding Haobin, Shi Xingxing

  • Project Management

    Meng Xiangzhong, Xu Guangxin, Tu Qiang, Chen Zhang

  • Area

    13000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Li Zhou

  • Design Company

    Beijing HuiGuYangGuang International Environmental Art CO., LTD

  • Technical Support

    Li Wu, Song Linchang, Zhang Yong, Peng Haitao
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Li Zhou
© Li Zhou

Text description provided by the architects. The sculpture ‘Mountain’ by Zhangzhaohong is located in front of the main entrance of Yu'an Tea Valley Park in Lu'an, as the landmark piece for the Tea Valley Park.

Yu'an Ditrict of Lu'an is located in the west of Anhui province. Having one of the most essential transportation hub in mainland China, Yu'an connects traffic arteries from East to West, as well as the communication with South and North. The unique Tea culture of Liu'an emerged around mountain Dabieshan, nourished by three rivers - River Pi, Shi and Hang.

Courtesy of Zhaohong Zhang
Courtesy of Zhaohong Zhang

In order to strengthen and expand the Liu'an Tea brand, the Liu'an government started the development of Liu'an Tea Valley in 2014, which covers more than 100 kilometers of Yu'an District, Jinzhai County and Huoqiu County. It is their goal that Liu'an Tea will be the leading brand of Chinese Tea industry development, as well as being one of the first sustainable demonstration regions that offer Tea theme travel experience.

© Li Zhou
© Li Zhou
Courtesy of Zhaohong Zhang
Courtesy of Zhaohong Zhang
© Li Zhou
© Li Zhou

The total area of this project is thirteen thousand square meters. The construction is assembled on site and welded by weathering steel plate.The sculpture is 20 meters high and the longest span is 35 meters.

© Li Zhou
© Li Zhou

Inspired by traditional landscape painting from Song and Yuan Dynasty, the artist used digital design to achieve the transition from two dimensional lines to 3D forms. The hierarchy of layered weathered steel plates creates a unique artistic conception of traditional Chinese landscape painting.

© Li Zhou
© Li Zhou
© Li Zhou
© Li Zhou

When people are experiencing the sculpture up close, the shadow and lights dance around the organic outlines of the sculpture, forms a "feasible, promising, accessible and livable " experience.

© Li Zhou
© Li Zhou

The sculpture created a common ground for space and time; in here people are free to explore their traditional spiritual ideology, as the spirit and surrounding landscape merge together.

© Li Zhou
© Li Zhou

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Arts & Architecture China
Cite: " Mountain / Zhaohong Zhang" 12 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901938/sculpture-mountain-the-meeting-point-between-time-and-space-zhaohong-zhang/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »