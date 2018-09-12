Mountain / Zhaohong Zhang

+ 26

Architects Zhaohong Zhang

Location Tea Valley Entrance, Yu An District of Lu an, Anhui Province , China

Design Team Zhang Zhaohong , Wu Zheng , Li Peng , Zhou Yiran, Yuan Hang, Ding Haobin, Shi Xingxing

Project Management Meng Xiangzhong, Xu Guangxin, Tu Qiang, Chen Zhang

Area 13000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Li Zhou

Design Company Beijing HuiGuYangGuang International Environmental Art CO., LTD

Technical Support Li Wu, Song Linchang, Zhang Yong, Peng Haitao More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The sculpture ‘Mountain’ by Zhangzhaohong is located in front of the main entrance of Yu'an Tea Valley Park in Lu'an, as the landmark piece for the Tea Valley Park.

Yu'an Ditrict of Lu'an is located in the west of Anhui province. Having one of the most essential transportation hub in mainland China, Yu'an connects traffic arteries from East to West, as well as the communication with South and North. The unique Tea culture of Liu'an emerged around mountain Dabieshan, nourished by three rivers - River Pi, Shi and Hang.

In order to strengthen and expand the Liu'an Tea brand, the Liu'an government started the development of Liu'an Tea Valley in 2014, which covers more than 100 kilometers of Yu'an District, Jinzhai County and Huoqiu County. It is their goal that Liu'an Tea will be the leading brand of Chinese Tea industry development, as well as being one of the first sustainable demonstration regions that offer Tea theme travel experience.

The total area of this project is thirteen thousand square meters. The construction is assembled on site and welded by weathering steel plate.The sculpture is 20 meters high and the longest span is 35 meters.

Inspired by traditional landscape painting from Song and Yuan Dynasty, the artist used digital design to achieve the transition from two dimensional lines to 3D forms. The hierarchy of layered weathered steel plates creates a unique artistic conception of traditional Chinese landscape painting.

When people are experiencing the sculpture up close, the shadow and lights dance around the organic outlines of the sculpture, forms a "feasible, promising, accessible and livable " experience.

The sculpture created a common ground for space and time; in here people are free to explore their traditional spiritual ideology, as the spirit and surrounding landscape merge together.