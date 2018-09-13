World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mosque
  4. Turkey
  5. A Tasarim Mimarlik
  6. 2015
  Yasamkent Mosque / A Tasarim Mimarlik + Ali Osman Ozturk

Yasamkent Mosque / A Tasarim Mimarlik + Ali Osman Ozturk

  23:00 - 13 September, 2018
Yasamkent Mosque / A Tasarim Mimarlik + Ali Osman Ozturk
Yasamkent Mosque / A Tasarim Mimarlik + Ali Osman Ozturk, © Fethi Magara
© Fethi Magara

  • Architects

    A Tasarim Mimarlik, Ali Osman Ozturk

  • Location

    Ankara, Turkey

  • Lead Architects

    Ali Osman Ozturk, İrem Aker Buyukkalay, Harun Karabulut, İlhan Simsek, Tuncay Kaya, Niyazi Ayvaz, Erhan Karahalilogulları, Hasret Devran İnce, Mehmet Güner, Nil Ece Beken, Asli Altintas

  • Area

    2685.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Fethi Magara

  • Consultant

    Salih Bezci, Vecihi Yildiz

  • Project Manager

    Omer Tunavelioglu

  • Statical Project

    Yuksek Project

  • Mechanical Project

    Metta Muhendislik

  • Electrical Project

    Akay Muhendislik

  • Employer

    Ankara Atasehir Camii Yaptirma ve Yasatma Dernegi
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Fethi Magara
© Fethi Magara

Text description provided by the architects. With their powerful and dominant iconography, based upon tradition, mosque architecture is one of the most conservative building typologies in the Turkish context. On the other hand, referring traditional and local values creating a sense of sustainability had always been a major challenge in a modern understanding of mosque architecture.

Site Plan
Site Plan

Yasamkent mosque in this respect represents a research towards creating a sense of consciousness towards creating a peaceful continuity between traditional and modern values of cultural accumulation. Located in a relatively small plot within the new development area of Ankara, which also gives its name to the complex, Yasamkent mosque is the search for balance between open and closed areas, modesty and expression, identity and convention as well as modernity and tradition.

© Fethi Magara
© Fethi Magara

The building is an outcome of topography where the natural level difference is used to reorganize programmatic differences and creating a hierarchy between public and private entrances. The composition is based upon freestanding parallel walls not only defining the essence of interior space but also creating a transitory medium for exterior and interior spaces. As a powerful traditional element, the walls are major expressions of architectural language.

© Fethi Magara
© Fethi Magara

As they come together, limit and blur the boundaries of alternative spatial experiences provided. Similar to walls, the courtyard is a significant traditional element, which both unifies and separates the main praying area from a library and less public areas like lodging. The courtyard is utilized as an instrument to integrate exterior and interior as well as soft and hard landscape. In the main praying hall, a modest concrete dome not only used as a reference of tradition but also it upgrades the interior scale and provides significant mystique light quality.

© Fethi Magara
© Fethi Magara
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Fethi Magara
© Fethi Magara

Use of reinforced concrete and glass directly as a finishing element, the use abstract and solid geometries, modest simplicity and minimalist architectural attitude directly refers to a contemporary architectural language whereas abstract Kufic expression of the minaret, as well as the abstract motives of fences, refer familiar traditional elements. With all these characteristics Yasamkent mosque must be seen as a challenge towards blurring the significant and ideological differences and popular architectural contradictions between traditional and modern.

© Fethi Magara
© Fethi Magara

A Tasarim Mimarlik
Ali Osman Ozturk
Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Mosque Turkey
Cite: "Yasamkent Mosque / A Tasarim Mimarlik + Ali Osman Ozturk" 13 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901933/yasamkent-mosque-a-tasarim-mimarlik-plus-ali-osman-ozturk/> ISSN 0719-8884

