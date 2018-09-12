World
i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Museum
  United Kingdom
  Kengo Kuma and Associates
  2018
  V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates

V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates

  • 01:00 - 12 September, 2018
V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates, © Hufton+Crow
Text description provided by the architects. Located along the waterfront in the city of Dundee in the northern part of Scotland, this museum is a branch of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

© Hufton+Crow
In addition to exhibits of artwork in the V&A collection, contemporary Scottish art and product design from the area are on display, making it a facility that is expected to become a new cultural centre in Scotland.

© Hufton+Crow
Sections © KKAA
© Hufton+Crow
The site faces the River Tay, and the architecture proposes a new integrated way to achieve harmony with the environment. The façade has a variety of shadows and changes created with multiple horizontal layers of precast concrete as a way to express the beautiful cliffs of Scotland with architecture.

External Wall ©KKAA
© Hufton+Crow
External Facade Parametric Design © KKAA
A large horizontal “hole” was provided in the centre of the building. This “hole” represents an attempt to connect Union Street which runs through the centre of Dundee with the beautiful natural scenery of the River Tay. This feature was adopted in order to create a 21st century type cultural facility that is an integral part of the environment and community which replaces 20th century type art museums that were cut off from the environment.

© Hufton+Crow
The foyer was designed as a large void that is covered with locally available wood that has a soft texture with the intention that it be used as a “Living Room” capable of revitalizing the community by providing a venue where various concerts and performances are held.

Kengo Kuma and Associates
Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Cite: "V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates" 12 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901892/v-and-a-dundee-kengo-kuma-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

