All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Austria
  5. Obermoser arch-omo ZT GmbH
  6. 2018
  7. 007 ELEMENTS - James Bond Cinematic Installation / Obermoser arch-omo ZT GmbH

007 ELEMENTS - James Bond Cinematic Installation / Obermoser arch-omo ZT GmbH

  • 03:00 - 12 September, 2018
007 ELEMENTS - James Bond Cinematic Installation / Obermoser arch-omo ZT GmbH
007 ELEMENTS - James Bond Cinematic Installation / Obermoser arch-omo ZT GmbH, © Christoph Nösig
© Christoph Nösig

© Kristopher Grunert © David Schreyer

  • Other Architects

    Robert Wibmer, Christoph Neuner, Andreas Norz, Harald Brutscher, Monica Sferch

  • Creative Concept

    Neal Callow, Tino Schaedler and the team at Optimist Inc.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Kristopher Grunert
© Kristopher Grunert

Text description provided by the architects. 007 ELEMENTS is a new James Bond cinematic installation built inside the summit of the Gaislachkogl Mountain, 3.040m above sea level in Sölden, Austria. The unique visitor experience opened on 12 July 2018, and the 1,300 square meter building is located next to the striking ice Q restaurant which was used in the 24th James Bond film Spectre as the Hoffler Klinik.

© Rudi Wyhlidal
© Rudi Wyhlidal

007 ELEMENTS is reached via the high-speed Gaislachkoglbahn cable car. Austrian architect Johann Obermoser designed and built both the ice Q restaurant and the Gaislachkoglbahn cable car. Using his vast experience of building at altitude, when developing the architectural concept for 007 ELEMENTS, Obermoser took his cues from the work of legendary James Bond Production Designer Sir Ken Adam to construct a Bond-like environment, designed to make visitors feel as though they are walking through the world of 007.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

The 007 ELEMENTS experience was designed and developed by James Bond Art Director Neal Callow together with Tino Schaedler, Head of Design at Optimist Inc., a leading worldwide creative agency. Callow and Schaedler collaborated closely with architect Obermoser and his team to design the entire project simultaneously. The bespoke building was created specifically to house the experience.

© Kristopher Grunert
© Kristopher Grunert

The imposing angles of the architecture complement the breathtaking mountain panorama while large windows frame views over the Ötztal Alps and locations used in the making of Spectre. The majority of the installation is inside the mountain itself with only the entrance, exit, two projected windows and the Plaza exposed to the outside. The building is stabilized at 1ºC, so as not to affect the permafrost.

© Kristopher Grunert
© Kristopher Grunert
Level 1 Plan
Level 1 Plan
© Kristopher Grunert
© Kristopher Grunert

A reduced palette of architectural materials of concrete, steel, and glass is used throughout the museum in keeping with the modern brand identity of 007. 007 ELEMENTS features nine different chambers, or galleries, as well as an outside plaza. Each gallery showcases the fundamental elements that define a Bond film and explores the legacy of the making of 007 movies with a special focus on Spectre.

© Christoph Nösig
© Christoph Nösig

GALLERIES & SPACES
1.         Barrel of the Gun
2.         Plaza
3.         Lobby
4.         Lair
5.         Briefing Room
6.         Tech Lab
7.         Action Hall
8.         Screening Room
9.         Legacy Gallery

© Kristopher Grunert
© Kristopher Grunert

Visitors are taken on a multi-sensory journey, with emotive soundscapes, dramatic programmed lighting, and high-quality visual projections. The structure of the storytelling, the rhythm of the spaces within the building, and the movement between light and shadow are designed to give visitors an experience closer to a movie than a traditional museum. Both an immersive and informative experience, 007 ELEMENTS extracts the experiential fundamentals of a Bond film and brings them to life using innovative technology, theatrical presentation, and interactive installations. 

© Kristopher Grunert
© Kristopher Grunert
Section 1
Section 1
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

About this office
Obermoser arch-omo ZT GmbH
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Austria
Cite: "007 ELEMENTS - James Bond Cinematic Installation / Obermoser arch-omo ZT GmbH" 12 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901867/007-elements-james-bond-cinematic-installation-obermoser-arch-omo-zt-gmbh/> ISSN 0719-8884

