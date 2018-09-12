World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Atelier 111 Architekti
  6. 2018
  Cottage Near a Pond / Atelier 111 Architekti

Cottage Near a Pond / Atelier 111 Architekti

  02:00 - 12 September, 2018
Cottage Near a Pond / Atelier 111 Architekti
Cottage Near a Pond / Atelier 111 Architekti, © Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice © Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice © Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice © Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice + 21

© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by traditional fisherman´s cabins, we designed a small cabin on a bank of a pond, which is surrounded by a picturesque scenery. Its size is limited by the legislation. The maximum built-up area 50 m2 and the maximum height of 5 m  require a special ground-plan solution for a family holiday house.

© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

The object consists of four small masses, three of which are connected and one separated, standing nearby. The central space is accessed by a minimal entrance through the kitchen, which also has a built-in component of a rather small attic space intended to be a sleeping space for children.

© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
Floor Plan and Section
Floor Plan and Section
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

The kitchen offers a beautiful view of the water surface, as well as the bedroom, while the living space also opens up in the other direction, to the sunlit scenery of mature oaks. The individual separated object serves as a storage space with a covered porch suitable for drying fisherman´s nets or just silent contemplation surrounded by natural beauty.

© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice
© Jakub Skokan, Martin Tůma / BoysPlayNice

Atelier 111 Architekti
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Czech Republic
"Cottage Near a Pond / Atelier 111 Architekti" 12 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

