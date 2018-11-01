Suang Lien Xinzhuang Social Welfare Center / JJP

+ 28

Structural Consultant Team Engineering Consulting Ltd.

MEP Consultant C.H. Wu Consulting Engineers

Interior Consultant Weishih Hsieh Architect

Client Suang Lien Social Welfare Foundation

General Contractor UOBO Construction Co., Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a fast-growing residential area, the Xinzhuang Center, is an exemplar of community daycare for the elderly that provides health rehabilitation, daycare services, meal delivery, house visits and consultation by phone when required.

Save this picture! Diagram3. Image Courtesy of J. J. Pan & Partners, Architects & Planners(JJP)

The first floor is a clinic for health rehabilitation, the second and third floors provide daycare services for the elderly along with a training center, and the fourth floor has a public dining room and kitchen.

The open-air terraces on the second and third floors feature therapeutic gardens, where people may sit and chat, or take a walk among lush greenery, or enjoy gardening using planters with open bottoms designed for wheelchair access.

Simulating the humble form of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples, the design employs a series of concrete bent plates at the north and east side of the building.

The bent plates and the sign of cross at the top of the elevator tower are painted white to contrast with the light grey pebble finished exterior walls behind.