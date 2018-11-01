World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Taiwan
  5. J. J. Pan & Partners, Architects & Planners (JJP)
  6. 2015
  7. Suang Lien Xinzhuang Social Welfare Center / JJP

Suang Lien Xinzhuang Social Welfare Center / JJP

  • 22:00 - 1 November, 2018
Suang Lien Xinzhuang Social Welfare Center / JJP
© Weishih Hsieh
© Weishih Hsieh

  • Structural Consultant

    Team Engineering Consulting Ltd.

  • MEP Consultant

    C.H. Wu Consulting Engineers

  • Interior Consultant

    Weishih Hsieh Architect

  • Client

    Suang Lien Social Welfare Foundation

  • General Contractor

    UOBO Construction Co., Ltd.
© Weishih Hsieh
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a fast-growing residential area, the Xinzhuang Center, is an exemplar of community daycare for the elderly that provides health rehabilitation, daycare services, meal delivery, house visits and consultation by phone when required.

Diagram3. Image Courtesy of J. J. Pan & Partners, Architects & Planners(JJP)
The first floor is a clinic for health rehabilitation, the second and third floors provide daycare services for the elderly along with a training center, and the fourth floor has a public dining room and kitchen.

© Weishih Hsieh
The open-air terraces on the second and third floors feature therapeutic gardens, where people may sit and chat, or take a walk among lush greenery, or enjoy gardening using planters with open bottoms designed for wheelchair access.

© Weishih Hsieh
Simulating the humble form of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples, the design employs a series of concrete bent plates at the north and east side of the building.

The bent plates and the sign of cross at the top of the elevator tower are painted white to contrast with the light grey pebble finished exterior walls behind.

© Weishih Hsieh
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
J. J. Pan & Partners, Architects & Planners (JJP)
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Taiwan
Cite: "Suang Lien Xinzhuang Social Welfare Center / JJP" 01 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901858/not-ready-suang-lien-xinzhuang-social-welfare-center-j-j-pan-and-partners-architects-and-planners-jjp/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

双连社会福利慈善中心 / 潘冀联合建筑师事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

