All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fitness Club
  4. Taiwan
  5. J. J. Pan & Partners, Architects & Planners (JJP)
  6. 2018
  7. Midway House, Tsai Hsing Elite Club / JJP

Midway House, Tsai Hsing Elite Club / JJP

  • 21:00 - 3 October, 2018
Midway House, Tsai Hsing Elite Club / JJP
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng

operable wall panels1. Image © Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng operable wall panels2. Image © Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng

© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng

Text description provided by the architects. The context of this golf course boasts invaluable natural assets such as abundant sunshine, green hills, lush grass, mature trees, exotic boulders and pristine lake views.

© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng

It is a golfing paradise of international standards but with aging facilities. Therefore, JJP was commissioned to reimagine the midway house as part of a revitalization effort.

© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng

 The project consists of two phases. The first phase is this midway house while the second phase is the new clubhouse. The overall design objective is to integrate the buildings seamlessly with the surrounding environment and existing ground.

operable wall panels1. Image © Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
operable wall panels1. Image © Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
Exploded axonometric
Exploded axonometric
operable wall panels2. Image © Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
operable wall panels2. Image © Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng

 The architecture of the midway house is integrated into the natural surrounding by means of a flat roof, two sets of operable panels, and three stone walls to define a deliberately vague boundary between man and nature.

© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng

The operable walls, a combination of sliding and pivoting doors, can be fully opened to reduce the use of air conditioning thereby achieve energy savings. During times of inclement weather, the walls can be closed to keep the indoor safe.

© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng

 The cantilevered steel roof’s design is derived from the club’s logo. The T-shaped members are structurally significant and suggesting the interweaving of humanities and nature.

© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng
© Weishih Hsieh, Yen-Chih Tseng

About this office
J. J. Pan & Partners, Architects & Planners (JJP)
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training fitness club Taiwan
