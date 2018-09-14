World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. FORMstudio
  6. 2018
  7. Benbow Yard / FORMstudio

Benbow Yard / FORMstudio

  • 03:00 - 14 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Benbow Yard / FORMstudio
Save this picture!
Benbow Yard / FORMstudio, © Bruce Hemming
© Bruce Hemming

© Bruce Hemming © Bruce Hemming © Bruce Hemming © Bruce Hemming + 17

  • Architects

    FORMstudio

  • Location

    London Borough of Southwark, United Kingdom

  • Lead Architects

    FORMstudio

  • Landscape Architects

    Indigo

  • Low Carbon Consultancy

    Gecko

  • Client

    Grangewalk Developments Ltd

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Bruce Hemming
      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Hemming
      © Bruce Hemming

      Text description provided by the architects. FORMstudio’s latest completed project is a response to the Mayor of London’s Policy to optimise the re-use of small sites across London.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Hemming
      © Bruce Hemming

      Malcolm Crayton, Director at FORMstudio comments: “The GLA’s draft New London Plan calls for an increased focus on small sites, which need to play a much greater role in housing delivery. Boroughs are encouraged to pro-actively support well-designed new homes on small sites through both planning decisions and plan-making in order to significantly increase the way in which challenging small sites can meet London’s housing needs – Benbow Yard is a perfect response to this policy.”

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Hemming
      © Bruce Hemming

      FORMstudio’s newly completed courtyard houses in the London Borough of Southwark are located on a tight, irregular brownfield plot, previously occupied by a metalworks. The challenging site had narrow access, outlook and daylight issues, and these constraints have directly determined the form and fenestration of the pair of new-build, 2-storey, 3-bedroom family houses.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Hemming
      © Bruce Hemming

      The houses, with their barrel-vaulted profile, are semi-submerged in order to mitigate visual impact.

      Save this picture!
      Ground Floor Plan
      Ground Floor Plan

      On the East side, where the boundary is closest to the existing terrace of houses, the first floor is also set back, creating an extensive sedum roof, which provides additional light and an attractive outlook between the two structures. Windows are orientated to the south to take advantage of unrestricted views, maximising natural light and avoiding overlooking, with living spaces at the lowered level opening onto private courtyards.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Hemming
      © Bruce Hemming

      The ground floors are clad in a contemporary pale brick with the upper barrel-vaulted storeys finished in zinc standing-seam cladding: materials which reference the industrial heritage of the site but are articulated with a refined level of detailing to create a sense of substance and quality.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Hemming
      © Bruce Hemming

      Careful orientation results in interior spaces that are flooded with natural light, despite the tight site constraints and – characteristic of FORMstudio’s portfolio – there is a subtle emphasis on spatial flow both internally and externally: the houses benefit from imaginative landscaping which provides unexpected and generous views.

      View the complete gallery

      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      FORMstudio
      Office

      Products:

      Steel Concrete Brick

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United Kingdom
      Cite: "Benbow Yard / FORMstudio" 14 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901841/benbow-yard-formstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »