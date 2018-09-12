Parkside Retirement Homes / Mindspace

+ 51

Architects Mindspace

Location NH 207, Boodigere Road, Brigade Orchards Spinal Road, Devanahalli, Bangalore, Karnataka 562110, India

Lead Architects Sanjay Mohe, Avinash Ankalge, Sravani Vobilisetty, Gowtham Srinath

Landscape Designers Design Milieu

Area 3.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs PHX india, Mindspace

Manufacturers Loading...

Brigade Group Amar Mysore, Ambika Mallela, Sumathi Bhat, Jyothi RN, Sujith SN, Manjunath BR

Structural Consultants S and S Associates

Contractors Expat Group

Services Consultants Design Tree Service Consultants

Clients BCV Developers More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Park side retirement homes are a part of Brigade Orchards an integrated township located at Devanhalli. Parkside houses 150 number of 1+2bhk units with all handicap friendly and wheelchair accessible spaces.

The site has a view towards Kempegowda International Airport on South and an existing temple of worship towards North. As a response to this context podium level is opened up and connected to the temple with wide steps and cascading terraces at higher levels along the South side is created to view the flights take off and land.

Program was to follow standard guide for senior living – a design manual, to address requirements for senior citizens such as wide corridors, doors for wheel chair movement grab bars in corridors and bathrooms, a place to rest tired limbs and a place to keep shopping bag near the door. However the uniqueness of the project lies in reinterpreting the idea of a single club house. Instead of housing all the activities in one place, it is distributed across the floor for easy access and to have a lively atmosphere and encourage interaction across the building. Each of the floors has one activity centre which is visually connected across different levels through a central atrium with a skylight.

Podium level houses common activities like reception, waiting lounge, common dining and kitchen along with landscaped areas and water bodies. An amphitheatre on the podium opening out to the central atrium is provided to enjoy cultural events, with varying natural light, The atrium skylight is designed in a way to bring in eastern light and avoid glare. The varying light quality and animated shadows on wall surfaces further enlivens the space.

From the podium level, a stepped plaza leads to the existing temple.This behaves like a social gathering space to hold bhajans, yoga and meditation activities.

The facade is articulated with overlapping double height volumes accentuated with colors to visually scale down the ten floor facade.

The spaces in Parkside allow the end users to engage the vibrancy of a close-knit community life.