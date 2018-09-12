World
Parkside Retirement Homes / Mindspace

  • 00:00 - 12 September, 2018
Parkside Retirement Homes / Mindspace
Parkside Retirement Homes / Mindspace, © PHX india, Mindspace
© PHX india, Mindspace

  • Architects

    Mindspace

  • Location

    NH 207, Boodigere Road, Brigade Orchards Spinal Road, Devanahalli, Bangalore, Karnataka 562110, India

  • Lead Architects

    Sanjay Mohe, Avinash Ankalge, Sravani Vobilisetty, Gowtham Srinath

  • Landscape Designers

    Design Milieu

  • Area

    3.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    PHX india, Mindspace

  • Brigade Group

    Amar Mysore, Ambika Mallela, Sumathi Bhat, Jyothi RN, Sujith SN, Manjunath BR

  • Structural Consultants

    S and S Associates

  • Contractors

    Expat Group

  • Services Consultants

    Design Tree Service Consultants

  • Clients

    BCV Developers
    More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of Mindspace
Text description provided by the architects. Park side retirement homes are a part of Brigade Orchards an integrated township located at Devanhalli. Parkside houses 150 number of 1+2bhk units with all handicap friendly and wheelchair accessible spaces.

Evolution of Form
Evolution of Form

The site has a view towards Kempegowda International Airport on South and an existing temple of worship towards North. As a response to this context podium level is opened up and connected to the temple with wide steps and cascading terraces at higher levels along the South side is created to view the flights take off and land.

© PHX india, Mindspace
Cross Section
Cross Section
© PHX india, Mindspace

Program was to follow standard guide for senior living – a design manual, to address requirements for senior citizens such as wide corridors, doors for wheel chair movement grab bars in corridors and bathrooms, a place to rest tired limbs and a place to keep shopping bag near the door. However the uniqueness of the project lies in reinterpreting the idea of a single club house. Instead of housing all the activities in one place, it is distributed across the floor for easy access and to have a lively atmosphere and encourage interaction across the building. Each of the floors has one activity centre which is visually connected across different levels through a central atrium with a skylight.

© PHX india, Mindspace

Podium level houses common activities like reception, waiting lounge, common dining and kitchen along with landscaped areas and water bodies. An amphitheatre on the podium opening out to the central atrium is provided to enjoy cultural events, with varying natural light, The atrium skylight is designed in a way to bring in eastern light and avoid glare. The varying light quality and animated shadows on wall surfaces further enlivens the space.

Courtesy of Mindspace

From the podium level, a stepped plaza leads to the existing temple.This behaves like a social gathering space to hold bhajans, yoga and meditation activities.
The facade is articulated with overlapping double height volumes accentuated with colors to visually scale down the ten floor facade.
The spaces in Parkside allow the end users to engage the vibrancy of a close-knit community life.

© PHX india, Mindspace

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Parkside Retirement Homes / Mindspace" 12 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901829/parkside-retirement-homes-mindspace/> ISSN 0719-8884

