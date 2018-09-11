World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. You Can Stay Overnight at the Bauhaus Dessau

You Can Stay Overnight at the Bauhaus Dessau

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
You Can Stay Overnight at the Bauhaus Dessau
Save this picture!
You Can Stay Overnight at the Bauhaus Dessau, Photo: Copyright of Bauhaus Dessau
Photo: Copyright of Bauhaus Dessau

One of the most influential 20th-century architecture schools, the Bauhaus experienced its glory days in the city of Dessau between 1925 and 1932. Under the direction of Walter Gropius, Hannes Meyer, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, the emblematic educational complex was a place for work and housing for some of the most renowned personalities of architecture, design, and art of the last century.

Although the school in Dessau operated for a limited time with few people having the opportunity to experience the prolific environment, it left a deep impact on the architectural production that followed. The buildings that are part of the complex - both in Dessau and Weimar - were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1996 and are now open for visitation.

Save this picture!
Photo: Copyright of Bauhaus Dessau
Photo: Copyright of Bauhaus Dessau

In an attempt to bring the public even closer to the daily life of those who inhabited the German school, the Bauhaus Dessau has made the Prellerhaus, the faculty residence building, available for stay. Built in 1926, one year after the main building, the faculty residence block was named after the painter Friedrich Preller and has 28 studios of 20 square meters, in which names such as Gertrud Arndt, Marianne Brandt, Gunta Stölzl, Anni Albers, Josef Albers, Erich Consemüller, Herbert Bayer, Franz Ehrlich, Walter Peterhans, Hannes Meyer, Joost Schmidt, and Marcel Breuer have occupied.

Save this picture!
Photo: Copyright of Bauhaus Dessau
Photo: Copyright of Bauhaus Dessau

The building was restored in 2006 and the studios were returned to their original state. Each unit has a small kitchen and a washbasin available for use; the showers are shared by floor, "keeping the style of the Bauhaus era."

Save this picture!
Photo: Copyright of Bauhaus Dessau
Photo: Copyright of Bauhaus Dessau

Accommodation prices vary depending on the studio and number of occupancy days. For more information on scheduling your stay at the most influential design and architecture school of the 20th century, visit the Bauhaus Dessau page.

Save this picture!
Photo: Copyright of Bauhaus Dessau
Photo: Copyright of Bauhaus Dessau

Via Bauhaus Dessau.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "You Can Stay Overnight at the Bauhaus Dessau" [Bauhaus Dessau disponibiliza estúdios originais para hospedagem] 11 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901805/you-can-stay-overnight-at-the-bauhaus-dessau/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »