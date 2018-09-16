World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. France
  5. Titan
  6. 2017
Welcome Pavilion Museum Clemenceau / Titan

  • 22:00 - 16 September, 2018
Welcome Pavilion Museum Clemenceau / Titan
© Julien Lanoo
Text description provided by the architects. A politician and journalist, Georges Clemenceau was one of those rare personalities with many qualities, and his understanding of arts and culture continue to inspire us today. He spent the last years of his life in a house, located at the edge of the ocean, in Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard, transformed later into a National Monument. Demolished by Xynthia in 2010, the welcome pavilion is now being rebuilt to acquire visitors and reinstate the National Monument. One of the main site’s premises is to create within the massing of the old structure composed of two juxtaposed volumes. In these beautiful landscape scenery, Clemenceau designed together with painter Claude Monet a garden which is a focal point in the project.

Our proposal for the new entrance pavilion is a discrete rectangular volume, gently embedded into its surroundings. Respecting the site’s heritage, the new addition is acting as a gateway to the gardens. We imagined the structure as a concrete monolithic volume emerging from the ground. Its hull, entirely built of concrete, blurs with the beach, the dunes and the courtyard, while clearly de ning a passage from the open public space to the intimate gardens of Clemenceau. Working with the site constraints, the new project revolves around a central nave - a pavilion acting as a ‘‘transition structure’’, accommodating reception, museum shop and educational space, and simultaneously connecting two additional volumes for technical facilities and the personnel. Combining minimalism with ecology, our concept imposes durability and integrity, and creates presence, but remains humble.

© Julien Lanoo
Plan
The outer body is constructed in two different ways according to the volumes. The welcome pavilion is entirely made of smooth sand-coloured concrete, while the other two volumes, also of concrete, are robust. The constraint of rebuilding in the exact massing of the old building and following law restrictions after the storm Xynthia is turned into a program’s advantage to provide optimized space, allowing simple visitor ow.

The collaborative work and openness between the team of architects, the client and the execution company, facilitated a project with extended meditation. The pavilion, with its sloped concrete roof, with the different implemented techniques of using concrete, and the challenges of constructing on site under Monuments Protection lead to new potentials and discovery, expressing the sensitive aspect of concrete and its visionary implications.

Section
Combining minimalism with ecology, our concept imposes durability and integrity, and creates presence, but remains humble. The gardens accentuate the importance of the relationship with nature, inviting the visitor to become an observer.

The welcome pavilion is entirely made of smooth sand- coloured concrete, while the other two volumes, also of concrete, are robust. The constraint of rebuilding in the exact massing of the old building and following law restrictions after the storm Xynthia is turned into a program’s advantage to provide optimized space without any corridors, allowing simple visitor ow. The pavilion, with its sloped concrete roof, with the different implemented techniques of using concrete and its textures, and the challenges of constructing on site under Monuments Protection lead to new potentials and discovery, expressing the sensitive aspect of concrete and its visionary implications.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Titan
Glass Concrete

Cite: "Welcome Pavilion Museum Clemenceau / Titan" 16 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901803/welcome-pavilion-museum-clemenceau-titan/> ISSN 0719-8884

