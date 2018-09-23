World
i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Sports Architecture
  Portugal
  Valdemar Coutinho
  2018
  Atlantic Pavilion / Valdemar Coutinho

Atlantic Pavilion / Valdemar Coutinho

  • 09:00 - 23 September, 2018
Atlantic Pavilion / Valdemar Coutinho
Atlantic Pavilion / Valdemar Coutinho, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Due to the necessity of a strong financial control and endow the thought of building infrastructures for a future easy access maintenance, the global cost of the work was restricted in a pre-established value by the City Council of Viana do Castelo.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Planta 01
Planta 01
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Demands which became a true challenge in the way of thinking to respond to what was requested. Hence, the use of the brutalist image in the project without being taken to extremes, perceptible in the change rooms and sports field.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Corte 05
Corte 05
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

It was with this intention that Valdemar Coutinho Architects devised a Pavilion, reflecting the various program and budget demands with an appealing dynamic and humanized image, minimizing the common impact in these type of sports pavilion buildings.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

About this office
Valdemar Coutinho
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Portugal
Cite: "Atlantic Pavilion / Valdemar Coutinho" 23 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901782/atlantic-pavilion-valdemar-coutinho/> ISSN 0719-8884

