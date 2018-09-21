World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. China
  5. Waterfrom Design
  6. 2018
  7. Hanyang Guiyuan Temple Sales Center / Waterfront Design

Hanyang Guiyuan Temple Sales Center / Waterfront Design

  • 21:00 - 21 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hanyang Guiyuan Temple Sales Center / Waterfront Design
Save this picture!
front elevation. Image © Yuchen Chao
front elevation. Image © Yuchen Chao

partial view for 1.2 floor. Image © Yuchen Chao partial view of aisle. Image © Yuchen Chao exhibition gallery. Image © Yuchen Chao b1 aisle B1. Image © Yuchen Chao + 38

  • Architectural concept design

    Waterfrom Design

  • Location

    20 Guiyuansi Rd, Hanyang Qu, Wuhan Shi, Hubei Sheng, China

  • Architectural Design

    Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design

  • Interior Design

    Waterfrom Design / Create+Think Studio

  • Interior Design Team

    Nic Lee, Arthur Ho, Zhuwei Ge

  • Area

    2860.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Yuchen Chao

  • Soft Outfit Design

    HWCD

  • Soft Outfit Design Team

    John Villar, Lingtao Zeng, Yingying You

  • Client

    Sino-Ocean Land
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
exterior. Image © Yuchen Chao
exterior. Image © Yuchen Chao

Text description provided by the architects. Each city is given unique character by its history. Unfortunately in China most cities are losing their features after reconstruction and taking on almost the same image. It is imperative for urban real estate developers to retain cultural heritage of the city through balanced and appropriate design solutions. 

Save this picture!
Conceptual Model
Conceptual Model

Old and new co-existing under curve-shaped roof
Situated at the intersection of Yangtze River and Han River, Hanyang district of Wuhan is endowed with dynamic beauty of water. The adjacent Guiyuan Temple, a treasure for Buddhist since Qing Dynasty, renders tranquilness and solemnity in the community.

Save this picture!
night view of exterior. Image © Yuchen Chao
night view of exterior. Image © Yuchen Chao

Through drawing inspirations from the local culture and the Buddhist architecture, Waterfrom Design created a “sloping rooftop” for the new building, which seems to fly above the land and well integrate with the local context. 

Save this picture!
details of slope roof. Image © Yuchen Chao
details of slope roof. Image © Yuchen Chao

Poetically framed in a landscape painting
Black and gray steel bars form the spine of the rooftop, stretching and undulating like  rolling mountains. Combined with the wide pool on the ground, a visual image of landscape painting is in sight.

Save this picture!
exhibition gallery. Image © Yuchen Chao
exhibition gallery. Image © Yuchen Chao

Transparent glass curtain wall interacts with reflections of clouds and lights in the water, creating a fascinating view and bringing spiritual peace of “A breeze produces no ripples”.

Save this picture!
partial view of aisle. Image © Yuchen Chao
partial view of aisle. Image © Yuchen Chao
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
partial view of aisle. Image © Yuchen Chao
partial view of aisle. Image © Yuchen Chao

Extending space rhythm along the curved lines
The curves of the facade are also utilized in the spatial arrangement. Take the design at the entrance for example. Its curved circulation line borrows the form of Moon Lake, a famous local scenic spot. The slope is gradually lowered, creating a ceremonial sense for people, and leaving disturbing noises outside.

Save this picture!
partial view for 1.2 floor. Image © Yuchen Chao
partial view for 1.2 floor. Image © Yuchen Chao
Save this picture!
aisle of 2 floor. Image © Yuchen Chao
aisle of 2 floor. Image © Yuchen Chao

Besides, in the large-scale open space, the curved ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows outline a natural frame. In VIP area, the two curved 3D walls look like sculptures, enriching the space with artistic beauty. 

Save this picture!
b1 aisle. Image © Yuchen Chao
b1 aisle. Image © Yuchen Chao

Capturing familiar experience in daily life
The partition wall wholly pied up by tea bricks records the past glory of tea trading in old Hanyang City during Northern Song Dynasty. The tea utensils made from local pottery are simple and rough, showing Hanyang people’s habit of drinking tea up to now. The flavor of tea remind us to cherish the common experience in our everyday life.    

Save this picture!
b1 aisle B1. Image © Yuchen Chao
b1 aisle B1. Image © Yuchen Chao

The new building exists as a landmark that blends into the urban fabric. Combining deconstruction skill with oriental imagery, Waterfrom Design achieved a balance between historical community protection and commercial real estate development.

Save this picture!
exterior. Image © Yuchen Chao
exterior. Image © Yuchen Chao

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Waterfrom Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Interior Design China
Cite: "Hanyang Guiyuan Temple Sales Center / Waterfront Design" 21 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901777/hanyang-guiyuan-temple-sales-center-waterfront-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

front elevation. Image © Yuchen Chao

汉阳归元寺售楼处设计 / 水相设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »