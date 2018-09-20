World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit
  6. 2016
  7. De Rijck – Matthys House / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit

De Rijck – Matthys House / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit

  • 02:00 - 20 September, 2018
De Rijck – Matthys House / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit
De Rijck – Matthys House / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit, © François Brix
© François Brix

© François Brix
Text description provided by the architects. While meeting strict criteria for achieving low energy consumption, the building offers an exceptional relationship with its context. The house formed its clearance by responding to the constraints and attributes of the site. Its silhouette is divided into two wings opening onto the rural landscape; it also offers a feeling of spontaneous welcome. It is integrated into the site’stopography, ordered simultaneously by the relief and the poor quality of the soil, thus creating the upper floors with gentle spaces without modifying the natural configuration of the lot.

© François Brix
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© François Brix
About this office
Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "De Rijck – Matthys House / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit" 20 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901730/de-rijck-nil-matthys-house-atelier-darchitecture-pierre-hebbelinck-pierre-de-wit/> ISSN 0719-8884

