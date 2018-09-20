De Rijck – Matthys House / Atelier d'architecture Pierre Hebbelinck - Pierre de Wit

-
Architects
LocationAsse, Belgium
Area150.0 m2
Project Year2016
Photographs
PartnersBE Cerfontaine / BE Astrenergie
ClientsMr and Mme De Rijk - Matthys
Text description provided by the architects. While meeting strict criteria for achieving low energy consumption, the building offers an exceptional relationship with its context. The house formed its clearance by responding to the constraints and attributes of the site. Its silhouette is divided into two wings opening onto the rural landscape; it also offers a feeling of spontaneous welcome. It is integrated into the site’stopography, ordered simultaneously by the relief and the poor quality of the soil, thus creating the upper floors with gentle spaces without modifying the natural configuration of the lot.