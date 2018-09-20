Woodstock Hut / Léa Bostmambrun + Réal Emond

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. The Woodstock hut is part of « Le festival des cabanes » architecture competition around Annecy, France. Twelve huts provide an excuse to offer and share a different view of building with wood and a small budget in some striking places of this mountainous area.

Located between two groves of trees, a few steps from the lock of “la Chaise”, the WoodStock takes the shape of a pile of wood as there are so many along the way leading to the hut. Behind this raw appearance lies a portal frame structure that opens towards the river. This technical choice allows drawing the negative of a child's hut inside the pile of wood. When you travel through it, the river is gradually emerging thanks to the different openings that reveal the senses.

The sound of the water penetrates the hut through a low window, then the ground is felt by the absence of floor and finally, the river becomes visible from the widest openings. On the side of the river, the facade is softer, devoid of some of the firewood that has given way to a bench. The WoodStock is a smooth transition between the busy trail and the calm of the river.

It is only built with wood. We used spruce for the structural timber and to add some contrast to the pile of wood we chose to stack two different species: ash and beech. The idea of this project was to reuse most of the building materials. Indeed these cabins only stay 6 months on the site before being destroyed. Thus the firewood is already cut in different length and only the spruce structure will not have a second life.