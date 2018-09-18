Abbotts Creek Community Center / Clark Nexsen

-
Architects
Location9950 Durant Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614, United States
Lead ArchitectDonna Francis
Design TeamClymer Cease, Jennifer Heintz, Katelyn Ottaway, Albert McDonald, Matt Koonts, Payton Evert, Don Kranbuehl, Maria Rusafova, Cathleen Amalia, Erika Jolleys
Area26500.0 ft2
Project Year2015
Photographs
Design ArchitectClark Nexsen
Civil and LandscapeCLH Design
MEPThe Wooten Company
Structural EngineerLHC Structural Engineers
Construction ManagerBarnhill Contracting Company
ClientCity of Raleigh, Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department
Text description provided by the architects. To serve a rapidly growing area of the city, the Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department partnered with Clark Nexsen design the new, health-focused Abbotts Creek Community Center. The healthy living themed facility houses a high bay gymnasium space with supporting classrooms, fitness spaces, and staff space. Complimentary outdoor athletic and fitness spaces are also included.
The bow-trussed gym supports full-size basketball and volleyball courts and offers cross-courts for basketball. Support spaces consist of a multi-purpose room, associated kitchen, storage, office, and classroom to serve tracked-out students who are enrolled in year-round programs in nearby Wake County schools. A studio and fitness center, as well as spaces for staff offices and a lobby, round out the main program elements. The facility also includes shower and locker facilities and is tracking LEED Silver certification.
The construction of the building is a structural steel frame with envelope construction consisting of a ground-face CMU veneer and metal panels. The upper level of the gymnasium has insulated fiberglass sandwich panels with a clear insulated vision glass system. The lobby contains curtain wall construction with perforated metal screening. The building orientation maximizes daylighting on the northern and southern façades.