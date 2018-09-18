Abbotts Creek Community Center / Clark Nexsen

+ 16

Design Architect Clark Nexsen

Civil and Landscape CLH Design

MEP The Wooten Company

Structural Engineer LHC Structural Engineers

Construction Manager Barnhill Contracting Company

Client City of Raleigh, Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! © Jordan Gray and Erika Jolleys

Text description provided by the architects. To serve a rapidly growing area of the city, the Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department partnered with Clark Nexsen design the new, health-focused Abbotts Creek Community Center. The healthy living themed facility houses a high bay gymnasium space with supporting classrooms, fitness spaces, and staff space. Complimentary outdoor athletic and fitness spaces are also included.

The bow-trussed gym supports full-size basketball and volleyball courts and offers cross-courts for basketball. Support spaces consist of a multi-purpose room, associated kitchen, storage, office, and classroom to serve tracked-out students who are enrolled in year-round programs in nearby Wake County schools. A studio and fitness center, as well as spaces for staff offices and a lobby, round out the main program elements. The facility also includes shower and locker facilities and is tracking LEED Silver certification.

The construction of the building is a structural steel frame with envelope construction consisting of a ground-face CMU veneer and metal panels. The upper level of the gymnasium has insulated fiberglass sandwich panels with a clear insulated vision glass system. The lobby contains curtain wall construction with perforated metal screening. The building orientation maximizes daylighting on the northern and southern façades.