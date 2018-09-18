World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  Abbotts Creek Community Center / Clark Nexsen

Abbotts Creek Community Center / Clark Nexsen

  • 21:00 - 18 September, 2018
Abbotts Creek Community Center / Clark Nexsen
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Jordan Gray and Erika Jolleys © Mark Herboth Photography

  • Architects

    Clark Nexsen

  • Location

    9950 Durant Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Donna Francis

  • Design Team

    Clymer Cease, Jennifer Heintz, Katelyn Ottaway, Albert McDonald, Matt Koonts, Payton Evert, Don Kranbuehl, Maria Rusafova, Cathleen Amalia, Erika Jolleys

  • Area

    26500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Mark Herboth Photography, Jordan Gray and Erika Jolleys

  • Design Architect

    Clark Nexsen

  • Civil and Landscape

    CLH Design

  • MEP

    The Wooten Company

  • Structural Engineer

    LHC Structural Engineers

  • Construction Manager

    Barnhill Contracting Company

  • Client

    City of Raleigh, Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jordan Gray and Erika Jolleys
Text description provided by the architects. To serve a rapidly growing area of the city, the Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department partnered with Clark Nexsen design the new, health-focused Abbotts Creek Community Center. The healthy living themed facility houses a high bay gymnasium space with supporting classrooms, fitness spaces, and staff space. Complimentary outdoor athletic and fitness spaces are also included.

Wall Section
Wall Section

The bow-trussed gym supports full-size basketball and volleyball courts and offers cross-courts for basketball. Support spaces consist of a multi-purpose room, associated kitchen, storage, office, and classroom to serve tracked-out students who are enrolled in year-round programs in nearby Wake County schools. A studio and fitness center, as well as spaces for staff offices and a lobby, round out the main program elements. The facility also includes shower and locker facilities and is tracking LEED Silver certification.

The construction of the building is a structural steel frame with envelope construction consisting of a ground-face CMU veneer and metal panels. The upper level of the gymnasium has insulated fiberglass sandwich panels with a clear insulated vision glass system. The lobby contains curtain wall construction with perforated metal screening. The building orientation maximizes daylighting on the northern and southern façades.

Axonometric
Axonometric
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Clark Nexsen
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center United States
Cite: "Abbotts Creek Community Center / Clark Nexsen" 18 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901717/abbotts-creek-community-center-clark-nexsen/> ISSN 0719-8884

