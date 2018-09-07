Safdie Architects Announce Design for Fractalized Residential Tower in Quito

Safdie Architects have released their design for ‘Quorner’, a new residential tower to be built in Quito, Ecuador. The 24-storey structure, a collaboration with Ecuadorean construction firm Uribe & Schwarzkopf, is to be one of Quito’s largest buildings and Safdie’s first in Ecuador.

The project occupies a small site adjacent to the city’s La Carolina park, and stacks staggered residential units to create both indoor and outdoor private spaces. The north facade features a cascading green wall that visually connects the building to the neighboring park.

The “fractalized” tower is topped with an outdoor pool, offering views out to the city and a shared gathering space for residents of the tower.

“We pride ourselves on developing projects unique to the place and program, and at the same time, incorporating principles that have long guided our work,” said Moshe Safdie in the firm’s press release about the project. “While our projects around the world are diverse, our principles remain steadfast for each one: access to green space, the maximization of daylight and views in each dwelling, and fostering a sense of a ‘vertical neighborhood’ wherein each apartment forms part of a greater whole.”

While Quorner is Safdie Architects’ first project in Ecuador, the office has previously completed projects in South America including the Serena Del Mar Hospital in Cartagena, Colombia and the Albert Einstein Education and Research Center in São Paulo, Brazil.