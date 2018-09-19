World
  Stamford Hill / Stockwool

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Stamford Hill / Stockwool

  02:00 - 19 September, 2018
Stamford Hill / Stockwool
Stamford Hill / Stockwool, © Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

© Morley von Sternberg © Morley von Sternberg © Morley von Sternberg © Morley von Sternberg + 21

  • Contractor

    Tolent Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    AMA Consulting Engineers

  • Services Engineer

    Ilec-Imec Building Services

  • Executive Architect

    ISA Architecture & Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

Text description provided by the architects. Stockwool has transformed a previously unattractive commercial site into a vibrant new mixed-use scheme in Stamford Hill. The carefully considered new buildings designed for Filey Group and Kingsbury, and delivered by Edinburgh-based architect ISA, enhance the distinctive character of Stoke Newington and Stamford Hill through their contemporary interpretation of existing typologies, creating a high-quality living environment which attracts new residents to the area encouraged by the range of housing typologies and tenures provided.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

A steeply pitched roof references the adjacent 1930’s mansion blocks and allows further space for homes. Double and triple dormer windows also provide an enclosure for balconies. Smaller four-story blocks to the north and south of the site are sensitively designed to take account of the neighboring Victorian terraces, with a combination of brick and timber clad elevations.

© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

The development provides 68 new homes, retail and office accommodation with 95% of homes being a dual aspect. Those homes which are single aspect face south onto a private courtyard. Dwelling sizes range from one-bedroom apartments to four bedroom duplexes with a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership, and private sale. New and existing residents of the area will benefit from the more appropriate use of the site. The restored street frontage ties the scheme into the Victorian context to the south and extends the retail offer of Stamford Hill further north with smaller, more flexible units.

© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg
Section E and West Elevation
Section E and West Elevation
© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

Jake Snell, Partner at Stockwool commented:
“We designed this scheme with the aim of returning a previously underused site back to the local community. The new buildings are respectful of the existing context and the mix of typologies and tenures offer genuine choice to new residents, whose presence will add to the cultural and social mix of the area.”

© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

About this office
Stockwool
Office

Cite: "Stamford Hill / Stockwool" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901660/stamford-hill-stockwool/> ISSN 0719-8884

