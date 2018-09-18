World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Namibia
  5. Nina Maritz Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Shipwreck Lodge / Nina Maritz Architects

Shipwreck Lodge / Nina Maritz Architects

  • 02:00 - 18 September, 2018
Shipwreck Lodge / Nina Maritz Architects
Shipwreck Lodge / Nina Maritz Architects, © Shawn van Eeden
© Shawn van Eeden

© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt © Denzel Bezuidenhoudt © Shawn van Eeden © Denzel Bezuidenhoudt + 30

  • Consultants

    De Leeuw Namibia Quantity Surveyors

  • Interior Designer

    Women Unleashed

  • Carpentry

    Holzbau Hess & Pepe Bush Lodges

  • Windows, Doors, Joinery

    Prestige Wooden Windows & Joinery

  • Containers

    Cowboy’s Trading

  • Solar

    Roscoe Solar

  • Water Supply, Plumbing & Sewer Treatment

    Kairos plumbing

  • Electrician

    Team Electrical

  • Lighting Suppliers

    LED Lighting and Solar Warehouse

  • Waterproofing

    Implacor

  • Fireplaces

    Fire and More

  • Kitchen & Laundry Equipment

    Manrico International

  • Clients

    Trip Travel, Journeys Namibia, Natural Selection Safaris
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt
© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the deprivations endured by survivors from the foundered Dunedin Star and the desolate and harsh Skeleton Coast landscape, the architects tried to capture the contrast between shelter and exposure in their Shipwreck Lodge design (named after the architectural concept). Conceived of as abstracted wreckage fragments put together by survivors as shelter against the relentless wind and searing sun, the cabins are spread out along the dune edge like a listing flotilla against the skyline.

© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt
© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt

Sleeping spaces are separated from the bathrooms with a small link, to create privacy.  The sharp bow of the bathroom diverts the prevailing south-west wind around the cabin to reduce the noise and battering the structure has to take. Large windows look out onto the distant sea view, with a minimum of external elements. Much of the furniture is built-in, similar to the interiors of sailing ships of old. The main lounge and dining area is a much larger version of the cabin, with built-in benches and seats recalling vessel bunks and bulkheads. Guests return from activities such as game drives to see desert-adapted wildlife to a warm and solid haven.

Main Building Plan
Main Building Plan

The design is a fine balance between being evocative, but not too derivative, with here and there around porthole window and a broken spar sticking out for some fun. To meet the challenging brief of a 20-bed luxury lodge with almost zero environmental impact, structures were pre-manufactured in panels off-site and went through 3 changes of transport to be assembled on site.  This minimized the number of construction workers and the amount of waste on site. Solar power, solar water heating, gas cooking and bio-digesters for sewer are only some of the green strategies applied to minimize impact.

© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt
© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt
Cabin Plan
Cabin Plan
© Michael Turek
© Michael Turek

For the guest facilities, timber was selected as the most durable material in these harsh coastal conditions, as well as the most easily removable at the end of the 25 year concession period, and is plantation grown. The double-skin envelope is insulated with a recycled water-bottle fiber blanket and the exterior cladding is fixed with a revolutionary new timber nailing system to minimize the use of metal screws (which would rust easily and create problematic waste). Interior cladding varies from oriented strand board (OSB) and pine planking to saligna planks in wet areas.

© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt
© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt

For the back-of-house and staff facilities, shipping containers from the harbor of Walvis Bay were adapted off-site and installed on pre-cast concrete piles in courtyard formations to create wind-sheltered areas. Unlike inland lodges, all activities have to take place indoors, as the wind is too harsh to be outside for very long. Despite the architects’ longstanding experience on several tourism-related projects such as lodges, the Shipwreck Lodge was particularly challenging due to its remoteness, the harsh environmental conditions and the use of full timber structures, which is not at all common in Namibia. It needed the skills of a great team to pull off the entire project successfully. 

© Michael Turek
© Michael Turek
Main Building Section
Main Building Section
© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt
© Denzel Bezuidenhoudt

Cite: "Shipwreck Lodge / Nina Maritz Architects" 18 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901659/shipwreck-lodge-nina-maritz-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

