NP62 / KDVA Architects

Architects KDVA Architects

Location Nakhodka, Primorsky Krai, Russia

Lead Architects Dmry Koloitskov, Daria Koloskova

Area 31.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Daria Koloskova

Text description provided by the architects. Light white colors, birch plywood, lightness and severity, naturalness and availability are the main requirements of the customer. Demolition of the old five-story houses in Russia under the name "Khrushchevka" begins with the city of Moscow and further touches the entire territory of the country where they exist.

But is it really necessary, remove the old to build a new one? KDVA Architects think differently. Project NP62 is a studio apartment of 33 m2, it is an apartment with a modified layout. We made one opening in the load-bearing wall from the kitchen to the living room, all the other walls and partitions were left unchanged.

The whole apartment is divided into clear areas: sleep, rest, work, kitchen, dining area, bathroom, wardrobe and a hall with a closet in which a washing machine and a water heater hide. Two tables on a metal frame, designed for the kitchen and workplace, can be connected to one dining table and can accommodate up to 8 guests, if necessary. A cube made of plywood forms a sleeping place for two and contains a very capacious hidden space for things.