World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Turkey
  5. EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Bergama Cultural Center / Emre Arolat Architects

Bergama Cultural Center / Emre Arolat Architects

  • 01:00 - 11 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bergama Cultural Center / Emre Arolat Architects
Save this picture!
Bergama Cultural Center / Emre Arolat Architects, © Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

© Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer + 24

  • Architects

    EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture

  • Location

    Bergama, İzmir, Turkey

  • Architect in Charge

    Lead Architects: Emre Arolat

  • Landscape Design Consultant

    DS Architecture

  • Area

    5000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Thomas Mayer

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Sey Consultants – Prof. Dr. Yildiz Sey

  • Signage System Consultant

    Basak Atalay Design Studio

  • Client

    Municipality of Bergama
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

Text description provided by the architects. Today, two different images exist together in Bergama. One of them is the ancient city of Pergamon. The acropolis presents the physical appearance of a city culture built upon a rooted civilization. In contrast, the city of Bergama today, laying below Acropolis, displays a rather rural city texture. The urban texture of a typical small town started yielding itself to apartments. Is there any possibility to consider a relationship between the Acropolis and Bergama? The question waits for the description of a place that will host Bergama’s cultural life without avoiding the memory of the place.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

The commerce along the Cumhuriyet Avenue continues with the rambling stores that intrude the pedestrian walkways. To sustain the commercial life that exists here and at the same time not to displace the tradesman were the main reference points. In the design, the commercial units recede a step back to keep the alignment alongside the avenue and create a shaded arcade. This arcade creates an interior courtyard by surrounding the area from three sides allowing the stores to work towards both to the street and the courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

The three masses placed in the courtyard generate spaces of cultural activities like the library, cinemas and theater revealing rich spaces open for public use in the voids generated between each other.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

The park across the road is connected to the Cultural Center with a green bridge that descends first to the level of the open air cinema, cafe and lounge spaces and then into the courtyard. The recreational functions in the courtyard act as lounge spaces for the cinema and multi-purpose hall, enriching the daily life of Bergama. With all of these qualities, Bergama Cultural center breaks the image of the ‘cultural center’ that fails to form a relationship to the citizens, and makes itself a citizen of Bergama.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Turkey
Cite: "Bergama Cultural Center / Emre Arolat Architects" 11 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901652/bergama-cultural-center-emre-arolat-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »