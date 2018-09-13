World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Visitor Center
  China
  BDCL Design International Ltd
  2017
  Hangmei International Smart Town Demo Area / BDCL

Hangmei International Smart Town Demo Area / BDCL

  • 22:00 - 13 September, 2018
Hangmei International Smart Town Demo Area / BDCL
Hangmei International Smart Town Demo Area / BDCL, “Old Town” Office Building. Image © Kaixiong Xiao
“Old Town” Office Building. Image © Kaixiong Xiao

© Kaixiong Xiao Art Center . Image © Kaixiong Xiao Art Center. Image © Kaixiong Xiao “New Town” Office Building. Image © Kaixiong Xiao + 35

  • Architects

    BDCL Design International Ltd

  • Location

    The Intersection of Provincial Road 102 and Nuanquan Road, Xinzheng, Henan, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Scott Romes, Kim Pelly, Tim Kalander, Kevin Sokolowski, Wei Zhang, Qinpeng Bai, Shuqing Li, Nan Jiang, Tingting Wei, Jiangying Hu, Na Sun, Yang Gao, Hong Zhang, Bolun Wu

  • Fair-faced concrete consultant

    Beijing Haiyujianxiang Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Zhengzhou Hangmei Sci-tech Park Development Co., Ltd.

  • Area

    21200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Kaixiong Xiao
© Kaixiong Xiao
© Kaixiong Xiao

Text description provided by the architects. The master plan of Hangmei International Smart Town is to build a “Town with Heart” with the power to attract and retain talents, based on which, the place can evolve into a modern science and technology town of enduring development.The planned “Hearts of the Town” in the project shows infinite vitality. Blocks, 80 meters square, are dotted in both “Old Town” and “New Town”.

Art Center. Image © Kaixiong Xiao
Art Center. Image © Kaixiong Xiao

Lying at its Northeast corner is the demo zone which has been launched into the market prior to the rest of the town. The demo zone consists of two parts—the Block Zone composed of New Town office building, Old Town office buildings and Art Center, and “College”, a section encompassing a Sales Center and an Information Display Center.

Site Plan
Site Plan

Block Zone
“New Town” office building is tailored to the needs of the 1st batch of enterprises moving into the town. In the middle part of south facade, balconies, one at each floor, are arranged in the shape of a ladder, which looks like “the Lane in the Air”, and they offer communication spaces for workers. Vertical grilles used can give people a sense of rhythm, and this kind of spatial and artistic conception is the marked characteristic of oriental architecture.

“New Town” Office Building. Image © Kaixiong Xiao
“New Town” Office Building. Image © Kaixiong Xiao

“Old Town” office buildings, made mainly of facing bricks with textures similar to those of shale bricks, look plain but convey solemnity, and this kind of feels is what traditional Chinese culture highlights. With sloping roofs processed in an abstract way, these buildings combine modern architectural styles with traditional Chinese culture.

“Old Town” Office Building. Image © Kaixiong Xiao
“Old Town” Office Building. Image © Kaixiong Xiao

In order to make the Block Zone’s space more diversified, the Art Center is elevated above the ground which is accessible via stairs. By doing so, a semi-open space supported by columns is formed, and with the ground floor below the earth’s surface, this space is used as a semi-exterior playground. It diversifies the space structures, enriching people’s feels. People can do some outdoor activities here. This makes the Block Zone full of vitality.

Art Center. Image © Kaixiong Xiao
Art Center. Image © Kaixiong Xiao
Art Center . Image © Kaixiong Xiao
Art Center . Image © Kaixiong Xiao
Art Center. Image © Kaixiong Xiao
Art Center. Image © Kaixiong Xiao

“College”
“College” consists of a Sales Center and an Information Display Center where a picture of how people in Smart Town work and live can be got. In traditional Chinese culture, “College” is the place for writing books, putting forward ideas and theories and teaching. From the perspective of the modern culture, the place represents a smart town where thoughts and creative ideas are pooled to advance the development of science and technology.

Information Display Center. Image © Kaixiong Xiao
Information Display Center. Image © Kaixiong Xiao

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Hangmei International Smart Town Demo Area / BDCL" 13 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

