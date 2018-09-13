World
  Stouffville Residence / Trevor McIvor Architect

Stouffville Residence / Trevor McIvor Architect

  • 17:00 - 13 September, 2018
Stouffville Residence / Trevor McIvor Architect
Stouffville Residence / Trevor McIvor Architect, © Maciek Linowski
© Maciek Linowski

  • Builder

    Ortolan Building Design Ltd

  • Structural Engineer

    Blackwell Structural Engineers

  • Site Area

    40,454 m2
© Maciek Linowski
© Maciek Linowski

Text description provided by the architects. Resting on a rolling field, this modern rural country home outside Toronto was inspired by the stone walls that were used to separate farmer’s fields. Stouffville Residence is grounded in the earth while being cantilevered over a vast landscape. The stone entry wall, low and private, hints program through a series of translucent glass boxes punching through the otherwise monolithic wall.

© Maciek Linowski
© Maciek Linowski
Main Floor Plan
Main Floor Plan
© Maciek Linowski
© Maciek Linowski

This wall acts as a key organizational element anchoring a series of glass volumes that open up to the south of the building overlooking the property and offering commanding views of the landscape. The orientation of the project intends to minimize the building’s impact on the area while maximizing site lines and access to natural daylight. The roof seemingly floats above the stone entry wall suggesting a more gestural and dynamic roof on the dwelling’s other face.

© Maciek Linowski
© Maciek Linowski

Two main programmatic bars make up Stouffville Residence. The more public spaces make up the heart of the house, and the more private areas branch off to the sides. The main axis of the residence includes the kitchen/living/dining rooms, with the outdoor wooden terrace serving as a continuation of the living space. A practical 'service' box adjacent to the main entry houses the mudroom and pantry, helping to maintain a minimal lifestyle of the main public axis. 

© Maciek Linowski
© Maciek Linowski
© Maciek Linowski
© Maciek Linowski

The dwelling encompasses a master bedroom with an integrated ensuite on the main level, as well as two bedrooms on the lower level. Stouffville Residence is spacious, yet proportional, always focusing on the view out onto its' surroundings. Material finishes include, but are not limited to local granite, Canadian cedar, polished concrete, glass, and mahogany. Radiant in-floor heating is provided by a trenched geothermal loop, providing for a comfortable, all-year-round temperature as well as the added benefit of sustainability features.

© Maciek Linowski
© Maciek Linowski

About this office
Trevor McIvor Architect
Office

Cite: "Stouffville Residence / Trevor McIvor Architect" 13 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901594/stouffville-residence-trevor-mcivor-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

