All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. DRAA
  6. 2015
  7. La Dacha Mountain Hut / DRAA

La Dacha Mountain Hut / DRAA

  • 05:00 - 10 September, 2018
La Dacha Mountain Hut / DRAA
La Dacha Mountain Hut / DRAA, © Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

© Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Felipe Camus © Nico Saieh

  • Collaborators

    Elsa Thevenaut, Magdalena Besomi

  • Constructor

    IDEAMADERA

  • Land area

    1/2 hec

  • Massive stove -KACHELOFE

    Nicolas del Rio, Alex Chernov
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. Located among native woodland overlooking the impressive Nevados de Chillan volcanic complex, La Dacha Mountain Hut is the result of a site-specific design that combines space programming with high thermal efficiency.
Towering above the canopy, the vertical V shaped dwelling aims to follow the sun path with generous openings towards the north and west.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The rooms organised top down from the more public to the private, prioritise the open plan of the top floor; a thorough design of a 3 ends overlapping pavilion, each of them directed to specific views.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

In terms of structure, the design follows the hybrid construction concept i.e. having a light highly insulated perimeter and a thermally massive core.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Section + Elevations
Section + Elevations
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

In the middle floor is the entrance level that portrays a masonry stove or kachelofen, a wood stove that stores the required heat for the house in the thick brick walls, requiring a single load of wood a day with several benefits. This ancient technique common in central Europe becomes a prototype for Southern Chile where wood consumption and pollution are becoming crucial issues.

Cortesía de DRAA
Cortesía de DRAA

The refuge is moduled in an array 122 x 244 cmts, the measures of the SIP board system. The panel where brought on a single day and assembled swiftly onsite during the warm months.

© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus
© Felipe Camus

In terms of materials, the design uses native Lingue wood for the interior cladding and on-site charred conifer planks following the yakisugi technique on the outside, mounted as a ventilated façade, adding insulation and preventing the use of chemicals. As a result, La Dacha follows passive design principles in a concentrated vertical highly insulated refuge that mingles among a pristine mountain landscape.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

About this office
DRAA
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Cite: "La Dacha Mountain Hut / DRAA" [REFUGIO LA DACHA / DRAA] 10 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901581/la-dacha-mountain-hut-draa/> ISSN 0719-8884

