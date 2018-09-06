World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Facebook Expands Menlo Park Headquarters with MPK 21 Building by Gehry Partners

Facebook Expands Menlo Park Headquarters with MPK 21 Building by Gehry Partners

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Facebook Expands Menlo Park Headquarters with MPK 21 Building by Gehry Partners
Save this picture!
Facebook Expands Menlo Park Headquarters with MPK 21 Building by Gehry Partners, MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook
MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook

Gehry Partners recently completed Facebook's new MPK 21 building in Menlo Park, California. Expanding the company's existing footprint, the design was built in less than 18 months as a highly sustainable building. Formed to bring the outdoors into the office space, the project centers on a sheltered green space with 40-foot-tall redwood trees and an amphitheater-style courtyard that connects to the original Gehry-designed MPK 20 building.

MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook + 5

Save this picture!
MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook
MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook

Featuring a 3.6-acre rooftop garden with over 200 trees and a half-mile meandering pathway, MPK 21 connects to the outdoors and was designed to promote teamwork. MPK21 was designed to reduce impact on the environment and enhance employee well-being. Inside, an open workspace connects to a single pathway that runs the length of the building. The path features 15 art installations commissioned through an artist in residence program, five dining options, and a 2,000-person event and meeting space

Save this picture!
MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook
MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook
Save this picture!
MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook
MPK 21. Image Courtesy of Facebook

Enrolling in Peninsula Clean Energy’s ECO100 energy option to reduce the headquarter's carbon footprint, the Menlo Park expansion was designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification through the US Green Building Council. The project is the beginning of a plan to connect with the Menlo Park community and nearby neighborhood with a community bike and pedestrian bridge over the Bayfront Expressway. The project will connect to a two-acre park with a public plaza and event space for a mobile farmers’ market and other local programs.

The new MPK 21 building is the latest in a series of Facebook's planned developments.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Facebook Expands Menlo Park Headquarters with MPK 21 Building by Gehry Partners" 06 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901572/facebook-expands-menlo-park-headquarters-with-mpk-21-building-by-gehry-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »