  7. RH House / Metric Arquitectos

RH House / Metric Arquitectos

  • 17:00 - 25 December, 2018
RH House / Metric Arquitectos
RH House / Metric Arquitectos, © Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo
  • Construction, Budget and Programming

    Grupo Metric Arquitectos

  • Structural design

    Fredy Alexander Amaya Reyes

  • Electric design

    Horacio Gutierrez

  • Hydrosanitary design

    Hector de J Gonzales Aguirre

  • Lighting design

    Horacio Gutierrez

  • Voice and data design

    Horacio Gutierrez
    More Specs Less Specs
© Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo
Text description provided by the architects. This single family home is located just on the outsides of Cali Colombia, in a recently occupied area; due to this, it lacks of a clear architectural environment couldn’t allow to make reference of a typological or formal resource exposed in nearby architecture.

© Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo
From this fact, and after having acknowledged the program required by the family, it’s decided to propose a house that refers to certain forms and typologies that worked well in the city with architects such as Borrero Zamorano and Giovanelli in the decades of the 50s, 60s and 70s of the last century.

© Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo
After having made decisions regarding the use and implementation in the property, three basic concepts appear in the overall composition of the architectural project:

1. The typology of articulated naves in the shape of an "L"
2. The horizontality and the idea of ​​a more compact and robust volume (Floor 2) that rests on planes and structural elements which appear diaphanous (Floor 1).
3. The development of the housing program follows patterns and habits of a contemporary family. Within the first floor, social areas are separated from service areas, articulated by an access lobby located at the intersection of the two naves that make up the house volumetrically. On the second floor, the access hall becomes a family living room and continues its function as an articulating element, separating the private area of ​​the parents’ bedroom with that of the children’s.

Section A-A'
© Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo
