All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Specht Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Sundial House / Specht Architects

Sundial House / Specht Architects

  • 09:00 - 10 September, 2018
Sundial House / Specht Architects
Sundial House / Specht Architects, © Taggart Sorensen
© Taggart Sorensen

© Casey Dunn © Casey Dunn © Casey Dunn © Casey Dunn + 25

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Text description provided by the architects. This ridgetop house in Santa Fe is organized around two perpendicular board-formed concrete walls. The walls are an element of continuity, linking interior and exterior spaces and the landscape beyond. A narrow skylight runs the entire 125’ length of one of the walls, casting changing shadows on the rough concrete over the span of the day.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
Plan
Plan
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

The front of the house is set deeply into the earth. You enter through a recessed courtyard and into a cool, private vestibule. An opening cut into one of the concrete walls then leads you into the main body of the house, where panoramic views of the Sangre de Christos mountains are revealed. Although there are large expanses of glass, they are all deeply shaded by cantilevered roof forms that create porches around the perimeter.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

The house enhances a feeling of connection to the site, both physically, and temporally, and provides a true sense of shelter.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Cite: "Sundial House / Specht Architects" 10 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901552/sundial-house-specht-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

