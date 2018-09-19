World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Iran
  Ayeneh office
  2017
  Blue-yard House / Ayeneh office

Blue-yard House / Ayeneh office

  • 00:00 - 19 September, 2018
Blue-yard House / Ayeneh office
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Gif © Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi + 26

  • Architects

    Ayeneh office

  • Location

    Isfahan, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Ali Soltani, Atefeh Karbasi, Ali Dehghani

  • Design assistant

    Behnam Emami

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Text description provided by the architects. The blue-yard house is a house of an Isfahani family. Its land is located in the part of the city of Isfahan, where land subdivision is almost based on an eastern-western pattern. According to the current laws, when a house is built in the upper half of the land, the main part of the house is exposed to the disturbing light of the West, which deprives the house from the south light, the best direction of lighting in Isfahan.

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

This was the biggest challenge of the project although it came up with an architectural response through offering the project a blue yard in the form of a courtyard, which in the past was the historical pattern of houses in this area.

To make the blue yard reachable from the entering yard of the house, and to free the south side of the house, the volume of the house was separated from its neighbor. A gap between the house mass and wall of the neighbor was created, where at the end of it, through a number of stairs, lies the blue yard. In this way, the inner section of the house is completely accessible from the yard through the blue gap and, at its end, the blue yard as the turning point.

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

On the ground floor, following the entry and on the west side overlooking the entering yard is the guest hall. Passing the kitchen next to the guest hall, the blue yard, which owns the share of the house from the southern light, shows itself, providing the eastern and the southern light for the living room and the master bedroom both adjacent to it.

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

On the upper floor, the library and the guest bedroom benefit from view to the blue yard just like one of the children's bedrooms, which also benefits from view to the blue gap as well.

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Living room has the height of two stories, and with the blue yard and the small living room on the upstairs together, they create the heart of the Isfahani house in an ‘andarooni’ form.

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

The blue tiles recall the historical and memorable color of the city of Isfahan, and in combination with bricks, they diminish the violence of the land to the west.

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Spaces that have been inevitably opened to the main yard and the western light, with brise-soleil of a kind of homegrown mat (woven from the wood of native redbuds of Isfahan), adjust the intensity of the west sunlight, sending beams into it.

© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

This house with redbuds brise-soleil, blue tiles and its yard has provided a collection of identity, memorable, and contextual elements for the Isfahani family.

About this office
Ayeneh office
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
Cite: "Blue-yard House / Ayeneh office" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901550/blue-yard-house-ayeneh-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

