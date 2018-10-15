Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura

+ 40

Architects Diego Revollo Arquitetura

Location R. Dom Armando Lombardi - Vila Progredior, São Paulo - SP, 03178-200, Brazil

Architect in Charge Diego Revollo

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Alain Brugier

Text description provided by the architects. This 100 m2 Loft with structure and apparent installations is located in the noble neighborhood of Morumbi, in São Paulo. Although the aesthetic appeal of New York sheds converted into housing in the 1970s is the main justification for the male audience in explaining their desire for this style of property, Diego Revollo, who is knowledgeable about this repertoire and with some other lofts in his portfolio, knows that this profile prioritizes good materials and functionality.

Handed by the builder almost without walls and already with the mezzanine, the apartment did not need a great remodel, except for the bathroom that was reduced and received black coating (floor, walls, and ceiling) in burnt cement carbon. Diego Revollo invested in elegant finishes and original solutions to adapt the spaces. There was a big integration in the ground floor, but eliminating the L-shaped bench from the kitchen and swapping it out for a dinner table has removed any kind of barrier.

Designed as a large box the social area had ceilings and walls brushed with gray burnt cement, highlighting the black metallic skeleton and the apparent electrical pipe, since in this type of solution it is not good to mask the structure, cover beams or put linings, says the architect. The decoration of the loft was supportive, explains Diego Revollo.

To warm the essentially dark palette and break sobriety, the tauari wood covers the entire floor and mats and objects bring color to it. The main attraction of the room, the TV shelf designed by Diego Revollo, resembles a pile of crates and allows you to see the texture of the wall in the background. The well-orchestrated tones of this loft in São Paulo highlight the industrial atmosphere.