World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Brazil
  5. Diego Revollo Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura

  • 12:00 - 15 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura, © Alain Brugier
© Alain Brugier

© Alain Brugier © Alain Brugier © Alain Brugier © Alain Brugier + 40

  • Architects

    Diego Revollo Arquitetura

  • Location

    R. Dom Armando Lombardi - Vila Progredior, São Paulo - SP, 03178-200, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Diego Revollo

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Alain Brugier
Save this picture!
© Alain Brugier
© Alain Brugier

Text description provided by the architects. This 100 m2 Loft with structure and apparent installations is located in the noble neighborhood of Morumbi, in São Paulo. Although the aesthetic appeal of New York sheds converted into housing in the 1970s is the main justification for the male audience in explaining their desire for this style of property, Diego Revollo, who is knowledgeable about this repertoire and with some other lofts in his portfolio, knows that this profile prioritizes good materials and functionality. 

Save this picture!
© Alain Brugier
© Alain Brugier
Save this picture!
Floor Plans After
Floor Plans After
Save this picture!
© Alain Brugier
© Alain Brugier

Handed by the builder almost without walls and already with the mezzanine, the apartment did not need a great remodel, except for the bathroom that was reduced and received black coating (floor, walls, and ceiling) in burnt cement carbon. Diego Revollo invested in elegant finishes and original solutions to adapt the spaces. There was a big integration in the ground floor, but eliminating the L-shaped bench from the kitchen and swapping it out for a dinner table has removed any kind of barrier. 

Save this picture!
© Alain Brugier
© Alain Brugier
Save this picture!
© Alain Brugier
© Alain Brugier

Designed as a large box the social area had ceilings and walls brushed with gray burnt cement, highlighting the black metallic skeleton and the apparent electrical pipe, since in this type of solution it is not good to mask the structure, cover beams or put linings, says the architect. The decoration of the loft was supportive, explains Diego Revollo. 

Save this picture!
© Alain Brugier
© Alain Brugier
Save this picture!
© Alain Brugier
© Alain Brugier

To warm the essentially dark palette and break sobriety, the tauari wood covers the entire floor and mats and objects bring color to it. The main attraction of the room, the TV shelf designed by Diego Revollo, resembles a pile of crates and allows you to see the texture of the wall in the background.  The well-orchestrated tones of this loft in São Paulo highlight the industrial atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Alain Brugier
© Alain Brugier

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Diego Revollo Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Industrial Loft II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura" [Loft Industrial II / Diego Revollo Arquitetura] 15 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901541/industrial-loft-ii-diego-revollo-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream